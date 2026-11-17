No. 8 Tennessee football improved to 8-2 overall and 5-2 in the Southeastern Conference with a 22-7 win over Texas A&M on Saturday. With everything that swirled around the program, from season-ending injuries to travel issues, the Volunteers went about their business as usual. That speaks to the maturity and focus of this team.

Going into the game, if anyone had said Tennessee’s defense would not record a sack on elusive quarterback Marcel Reed, you may have thought it would be a not-so-good day for the Vols. However, you know what the results were, and the defense did not record a sack for the first time all season. That was one of the weirdest takeaways from the game, in my opinion.

Nov 14, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) looks to throw the ball during the first quarter against the Tennessee Volunteers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel was, of course, happy with a defense that held A&M to 179 yards and out of the red zone while forcing multiple three-and-outs. What the Vols did on Saturday was a different type of domination.

“Elite defensive performance, shut out in the second half,” Heupel said after the game. “I think that’s the second straight week, but really from start to finish, other than a couple of plays, just absolutely lights out. Front, linebackers were active and secondary with some big-time plays.”

What Tennessee did extremely well was shut down options for a quarterback known for using his legs. Reed has been an athlete all of his life, and even I didn’t believe he would finish the game with zero carries. For the first time this season, the Volunteers completely contained a running quarterback and gave him no chance at success.

Rush lanes were shut, and pressure came even though the Vols never got all the way home. Tennessee was credited with six quarterback hurries, all on Reed, and every one of those throws fell incomplete. Jordan Norman had two, and Arion Carter, Qua Moss, Jeremiah Telander, and Carson Gentle had one apiece. Gentle’s came on fourth down and forced the turnover on downs.

DEFENSE DOES IT AGAIN.



fourth-down stop deep in A&M territory. pic.twitter.com/rbJWivrpvn — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) November 14, 2026

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Reed was completely out of sorts, and that was probably the worst game of his career. Monday, I asked Heupel about the performance of his unit and how he assessed Saturday's performance.

“Did a good job playing some of the read game where he has an opportunity to potentially get on the edge," Heupel said. "Holistically, defensively, I thought we tackled well throughout the course of the football game.

"We were able to apply pressure and force him to throw it maybe before he wanted to. But I think you look at the day, the third-down defense was a huge part of the football game and coverage and pressure working together, and when they were running the football, being able to get stops.”

The Volunteers will face LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt on Saturday. Leavitt completed 27 of 37 passes for two touchdowns and three interceptions in the loss to Texas. He finished with minus-3 yards on 11 carries after losing 21 yards on three sacks.

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