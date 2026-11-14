Vols carry a week of adversity into College Station

You never know what life will throw at you, and this week, No. 8 Tennessee football has dealt with that in multiple ways. For a team that’s overcome adversity and handled the uncontrollable well, a win in College Station, Texas, would show that it can deal with anything thrown its way.

The Vols came out of last week’s win over Kentucky with an injury to Tyree Weathersby and learned he would miss the rest of the season. Tennessee has shown a strong “next man up” mentality, and while that’s not to downplay the loss of Weathersby in any way, the Vols have a group that is ready to take on the job.

Jordan Norman and Mariyon Dye, especially, have a lot of snaps and experience under their belts, and everyone in the building has great confidence that they will do their jobs well. It may also give freshman Hezekiah Harris a chance to show what more he can do.

As if the loss of Weathersby weren’t enough, Thursday and Friday continued to pile on. Starting left guard Nic Moore will be unavailable for Texas A&M because of an illness. Moore is a major part of an offensive line that began the season with issues but has since gotten much better. Losing him for the week could be one of the bigger blows.

It will be interesting to see if Shamurad Umarov slides in at left guard or whether Tennessee reshuffles up front to play to the line’s strengths. Umarov has played a lot and opened the season in the starting rotation before Moore and Haslam solidified themselves at the guard spots alongside tackles Jesse Perry and David Sanders Jr. and center Sam Pendleton.

One thing working in Tennessee’s favor is that the Aggies haven’t been that solid up front defensively, but you never know when a team will have a great day.

Tennessee running back Daune Morris (17) carries the ball as Alabama linebacker Luke Metz (4) tries to make the tackle during a college football game on Oct. 17, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Friday brought the news that backup running back Daune Morris is out for the season after an overnight car accident in Knoxville. Morris looked like he was starting to become the player he was at the beginning of the season. Tennessee does have Javin Gordon as a solid No. 2 behind DeSean Bishop, but it’s just one more distraction around a program that is trying to focus on the task at hand.

Finally, the travel situation. Because the FAA issued a ground stop on flights nationwide for hours, Tennessee missed its scheduled 4 p.m EST departure. After sitting on the tarmac when the order came down, the Vols returned to the facility to await clearance. Hours later, they departed for College Station. Despite the delays, the game is on as scheduled.

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Now, Tennessee has a great shot to show itself and everyone watching just how much adversity it can overcome in such a short time. One thing is for sure. This coaching staff always instills a great message about dealing with life and being ready for the moment. There is no doubt Saturday will reflect that.

Running backs coach De’Rail Sims is one of the best at delivering that message.

“You just got to stay grounded,” Sims said on Tuesday. “You got to stay humble. And when your time comes, you got to make the most of your opportunities.

“So never knowing when your number’s going to get called, always staying ready. It’s the same situation in life. Man, we might be down one minute, and then we might be up the next minute. You just got to stay locked in and stay focused. And they’ve done a good job of that.”

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