How to Watch: Tennessee Football vs Alabama

The Tennessee Volunteers are gearing up to face one of their biggest rivals, the Alabama Crimson Tide. This is a game that both teams circle each year and know they will need to play their best football to be able to win. This season will be the 5th straight season that both teams enter ranked, which shows how big of a matchup this has become.

Both teams enter this season's matchup 5-1 on the year, but they have done it in different ways. Tennessee’s lone loss is to the now 7th-ranked Texas Longhorns. The Volunteers' defense has been sensational and has been the biggest reason for Tennessee’s great start to the year. On the other hand, the Crimson Tide boast one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the country who is able to produce highlight plays at any moment. Their one loss came to the now top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs.

As with any rivalry game, it is hard to predict how exactly the game will go. Chaos tends to ensue when two teams dislike each other so much. The matchup has its fair share of moments and might once again deliver a close finish. The Vols will enter the game as the underdogs, but in Neyland Stadium they will have 102,000 fans to help propel them. This is the game that can make or break the season. This is the Third Saturday in October.

Important Game Details are below:

Tennessee Volunteers Official Injury Report

Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) warms up before a game between Tennessee and Auburn in Knoxville, Tenn., Oct. 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Dylan Lewis (Out)

Wendell Moe Jr. (Out)

Joakim Dodson (Out)

Ethan Davis (Out)

Edrees Farooq (Out)

Jaedon Harmon (Out)

Alabama Crimson Tide Official Injury Report

Oct 10, 2026; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams (1) uses a stiff arm to evade Georgia safety Khalil Barnes (7) at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ryan Coleman-Williams (Out)

Desmond Umeozulu (Out)

Cayden Jones (Out)

Nick Sherman (Out)

Jeremiah Beaman (Out)

Terrance Green (Out)

Racin Delgatty (Out)

Josh Ford (Questionable)

Justin Hill (Probable)

How to Watch

• Game Day: Saturday, October 17th, 2026

• Game Location: Neyland Stadium Knoxville, Tennessee

• Game Time: 3:30PM Eastern

• TV: ABC

• Streaming: ESPN App

• Live Updates: Tune in to Vols On SI for Live Updates

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