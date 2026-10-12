Xavier Gilliam Receives Praise From Josh Heupel Once Again

The Tennessee Volunteers defense once again had a stellar performance in the road win versus the Arkansas Razorbacks. Despite the offense having 3 turnovers the defense held its own and stifled the Razorbacks for most of the night.

As has been the case the whole season the defensive line showed just how talented they are by making their presence felt the whole game. The defensive line continues to show they are one of the best position groups in the nation. It has been evident in every game the Vols have played this year.

A player that has been a big reason for this dominance is Xavier Gilliam. Gilliam transferred in from Penn State with new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, so this is his first year in Knoxville. The addition has proven to be massive as Gilliam has been one of the best defensive players in not only the SEC but the entire country.

This was another stellar performance from the star as he had 4 tackles, 1 sack and 1.5 tackles for loss. As if that was not enough, he added in a fumble recovery and a pass defense to show his versatility. After the game against Arkansas, Josh Heupel was once again asked about Gilliam and how he is playing.

Josh Heupel on Xavier Gilliam's Performance

Oct 10, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive tackle Xavier Gilliam (2) celebrates with teammates after causing a sack and fumble against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the first quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Smart tough relentless competitor, loves ball he's the same dude every day in the meeting room on the practice field that parlays itself into playing consistently on game day two and he's been playing extremely Well, holistically as is the entire D line. Those guys are doing a really good job for the most part controlling the line of scrimmage, affecting the quarterback and playing well off of each other within the scope of the scheme. Proud of that group.”

If the Volunteers want to achieve their goals this season, then Gilliam and the whole defensive line need to continue their dominant performances.

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