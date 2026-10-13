Did Tennessee Football Receive a Fair Ranking?

The Tennessee Volunteers were able to pick up their 5th win of the season, and their 2nd win the SEC this weekend. They narrowly survived an upset minded Arkansas Razorbacks team that has been a thorn in the Vols side since 2001, when the Vols last won in Fayetteville.

The New AP Poll Has Been Released

Tennessee wide receiver Mike Matthews (4) celebrates a big play during a college football game between Tennessee and Arkansas at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark., on Oct. 10, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Every Sunday, the newest version of the AP Poll is released, and this time the Volunteers' ranking has changed. The Vols entered the week ranked 15th in the top 25 poll, and after their victory, they have moved up to 14th. The move was largely due to LSU falling, and the Kentucky Wildcats plummeting them from 10th all the way down to 22nd.

If this ranking were the College Football Playoff rankings, then the Vols would be on the outside looking in just barely. This could be an indication of just how much Tennessee needs to do to reach the playoffs at the end of the season.

Is Being Ranked 14th Fair for Tennessee?

Oct 10, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Tennessee Volunteers running back DeSean Bishop (18) gets past Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Christian Harrison (1) and scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When looking at the rankings, the natural thing to do is evaluate whether your favorite team should be ranked higher than anyone in front of them. This is the first step in seeing if the ranking should be deemed fair.

In Tennessee’s case, there is no one in front of them that the Vols should clearly be ahead. The fact of the matter is that, though they only have one loss, Tennessee does lack big quality wins to push them up the rankings. A 3-point loss against Texas is by no means a “bad” loss, but being close only matters so much. The teams in front of them all have better wins or simply better records.

Rankings will never be perfect, but in Tennessee’s case, it is hard to argue where they ultimately ended up. In fact, there is a better argument that other teams with bigger wins should be ahead of the Vols. The AP Poll might not impact the College Football Playoff, but this could be an indication of the perceived strength of the teams. If that is the case, then the Vols will need to pick up some quality wins down the stretch of the season. The good news for them is that there are plenty of opportunities to do so, which means the Vols still hold their destiny in their hands.

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