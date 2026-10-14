Josh Heupel Analyzes George MacIntyre's First Career Start

Tennessee native George MacIntyre made his first career start last week when he replaced injured Faizon Brandon against Arkansas. Despite having three turnovers, MacIntyre was able to lead the offense and the Vols to their first win in Fayetteville since 2001. This was a huge moment for Tennessee and MacIntyre personally.

Being a former quarterback, Josh Heupel is known for his ability to maximize the performances of his signal callers. Fans are now able to see into Heupel’s mind just a little when he talked to the media this week leading up to when the Vols face Alabama.

Josh Heupel on George MacIntyre's Performance After Watching the Tape

Oct 10, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback George MacIntyre (12) throws a pass during the third quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Yeah. I thought he was decisive with the football. He was going to the right spot. Made some plays. Did some things inside of the pocket that were really positive. You know the third down makes a guy miss, keeps his eyes down the football field. Collectively as a group we got to do a better job taking care of the football. We got to play smarter and not make it more difficult on ourselves to pre-nap penalties whatever it might be. So, a lot to clean up collectively as a group but he did a good job.”

The talent and poise of MacIntyre were evident from the start of the game till the end. Being able to survive 3 turnovers in your first start takes a lot of mental fortitude, something that every successful quarterback needs.

MacIntyre’s ability to flush the previous play and move on was evident. MacIntyre did a great job of not letting his mistakes compound and just moving on to the next play. If he is named the starter against Alabama, his mental toughness could be vital in the game.

When it is the Third Saturday in October there is no predicting what is going to happen. There is bound to be chaos and if his first start is any indication, MacIntyre should be well poised to handle the chaos.

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