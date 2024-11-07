How to Watch Tennessee vs Mississippi State
Everything you need to know on how to watch Tennessee vs Mississippi State this weekend.
The Tennessee Volunteers will be looking to add another win to the tally this weekend as they take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs at home in Neyland Stadium. While there may not be a whole lot of anticipation around this game, there is a lot of history between these two teams.
The Volunteers are a massive favorite coming into this game and will be playing in Neyland Stadium. After this week they will have to make the trip to Athens to face the Georgia Bulldogs. An important opportunity for Tennessee to potentially work out any remaining kinks they have on either side of the football.
- Gameday: Saturday, November 9th. 2024
- Game time: 6:00 pm ET
- TV: ESPN
- Broadcast Team: Dave Pasch and Dusty Dvoracek)
- Location: Neyland Stadium (Knoxville, Tennessee)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
Tennessee vs Mississippi State Injury Report:
Tennessee:
- Jourdan Thomas, DB: Out
- Keenan Pili, LB: Out
- Edwin Spillman, LB: Out
- DeSean Bishop, RB: Out
- Tyre West, DL: Questionable
Mississippi State:
- Blake Shapen, QB: Out
- Traveon Wright, CB: Out
- Creed Whittemore, WR: Out
- Trent Hudson, WR: Out
- Kedrick Bingley-Jones, DL: Out
- Keyvone Lee, RB: Out
- Kalvin Dinkins, DL: Out
- Canon Boone, OL: Out
- Mario Craver, WR: Probable
- De'Monte Russell, DL: Probable
