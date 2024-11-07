Volunteer Country

How to Watch Tennessee vs Mississippi State

Everything you need to know on how to watch Tennessee vs Mississippi State this weekend.

Jonathan Williams

Nov 2, 2024; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) throws against the Kentucky Wildcats during the first half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Saul Young/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
Nov 2, 2024; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) throws against the Kentucky Wildcats during the first half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Saul Young/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images / Saul Young/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
In this story:

Everything you need to know on how to watch Tennessee vs Mississippi State this weekend.

The Tennessee Volunteers will be looking to add another win to the tally this weekend as they take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs at home in Neyland Stadium. While there may not be a whole lot of anticipation around this game, there is a lot of history between these two teams.

The Volunteers are a massive favorite coming into this game and will be playing in Neyland Stadium. After this week they will have to make the trip to Athens to face the Georgia Bulldogs. An important opportunity for Tennessee to potentially work out any remaining kinks they have on either side of the football. 

How to Watch Tennessee vs Mississippi State

Tennessee vs Mississippi State Injury Report:

Tennessee:
- Jourdan Thomas, DB: Out
- Keenan Pili, LB: Out
- Edwin Spillman, LB: Out
- DeSean Bishop, RB: Out
- Tyre West, DL: Questionable

Mississippi State:
- Blake Shapen, QB: Out
- Traveon Wright, CB: Out
- Creed Whittemore, WR: Out
- Trent Hudson, WR: Out
- Kedrick Bingley-Jones, DL: Out
- Keyvone Lee, RB: Out
- Kalvin Dinkins, DL: Out
- Canon Boone, OL: Out
- Mario Craver, WR: Probable
- De'Monte Russell, DL: Probable

Other Tennessee News:

Join The Community:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

Published
Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Home/Football