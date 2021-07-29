Incoming Transfer Profile: Caleb Tremblay

An in-depth look at the USC DL transfer and his impact potential as a Vol

Tennessee's defensive line has seen additions made via two of the most notable transfers Josh Heupel and the Vols landed in the offseason: Da'Jon Terry and Caleb Tremblay. Terry will be a nice addition from Kansas that will serve the Vols well for at least the next couple years, but Tremblay comes to Rocky Top as a redshirt senior looking to improve his draft stock.

Tremblay has perfect DL size at 6'5" and 270 pounds, and he will get to show off his skillset with Tennessee due to the lack of depth up front for the Vols.

So, who is Caleb Tremblay?

Caleb Tremblay will get an entirely new experience living on Rocky Top, as he has been a California kid his whole life. Growing up in Napa, California, Tremblay attended Vintage High School in Napa and went on to play his first two years of college ball at American River Community College. While there, Tremblay had 30 tackles, three sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery as a freshman. Tremblay's sophomore year in JUCO is where Tremblay burst onto the scene with 44 tackles, nine-and-a-half of those being for a loss, four-and-a-half sacks and two forced fumbles, all of which led him to 2017 PrepStar All-Western Region, JC Athletic Bureau All-California Region I first team and All-National Northern California Conference honors, according to Usctrojans.com.

Tremblay became a USC Trojan in 2018, but a knee injury kept him sidelined for the majority of his junior campaign, allowing him to redshirt. Tremblay's 2019 was his best year as a Trojan, totaling 16 tackles, two sacks and three TFL's. 2020 saw a decrease in production for Tremblay, as he only accumulated three tackles in four games played.

Tremblay comes to Rocky Top with experience, but he hasn't started an entire season yet. Granted, Tremblay will probably not start every game for the Vols in 2021, as there are four to five solid guys to choose from on the line. However, Tremblay will have his most productive year to date as a college footballer under Rodney Garner and Josh Heupel.

How will Tremblay fit in with Tennessee?

VR2 ranks Tremblay as the fourth best transfer coming into his first season as a Vol, ahead of his teammate up front in Da'Jon Terry. Tremblay is entering a make or break season, so he is going to put it all out on the line in Knoxville. There are talented Tennessee defensive lineman that will make it difficult for Tremblay to get a ton of time, as Matthew Butler, LaTrell Bumphus, Omari Thomas and Elijah Simmons are all capable of making big plays, just to name a few. However, Tremblay's size, talent and need to play himself into a 2022 draft pick reek of the most productive season to come for Tremblay, making his upside through the roof in terms of earning playing time and being able to prove his dominance. The caveat will be if the 6'5", 270 pounder can stay healthy.

What will Tremblay's impact be on Tennessee's defense?

Tremblay's talent is there, his work ethic is there, his experience is there, his size is there. On paper, he is one of Tennessee's top defensive linemen, but Tremblay must stay healthy to finally prove he can have a dominant 12 game season on the D1 level. He only played 18 total games in three years as a Trojan due to injuries, but this is his best chance yet to shine.

If Tremblay plays 12 games, regardless of if he starts all 12, he will make a clear impact for Tennessee up front, helping lead the group with veteran Vols such as Matthew Butler and LaTrell Bumphus and fellow newcomer Da'Jon Terry.

Picture Credit: Rocky Top Talk

