Everything Josh Heupel said following Tennessee's victory against Kentucky

The Tennessee Volunteers dominated the Kentucky Wildcats to earn another top 10 victory on the season. Josh Heupel spoke to the media after the game to discuss his team’s performance.

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel high-fives players during a football game between Tennessee and Kentucky at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Nov. 7, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Josh Heupel’s opening statement

“Phenomenal environment. Knew it would be dark mode, homecoming, but our fans were tremendous tonight and great environment that they create for us. Proud of the way that we competed. Turnovers were going to be big. Defensively we forced a couple and didn't give it up offensively. That's been a huge part of our opponent's success this year and thought defensively elite performance, ultimately what you end up on giving up on the scoreboard. Tremendous effort.

"There's a huge part of the game early was just redzone defense. Did a great job of forcing a couple of kicks. Offensively, defensively, special teams, some penalties that changed the way the game was played in a negative way for us. We got to continue to grow in that way. I thought we missed some things offensively in the first half. The second half performance as a football team I love the way that they went out there and competed in the second half.”

Josh Heupel on Arion Carter’s performance

“Elite performance by him. The sacks changed the game, 13 tackles. I mean, guys flying around playing violent, disruptive, and locked into his keys and elite performance by him.”

Josh Heupel on the mentality of this team giving body blows all game long

“By offseason training, how you prepare, practice, you guys have heard me say the run game typically continues to get better. You're hitting them with body blows early in the football game. There's a lot of things early in the football game. One, we weren't clean on up front. Two our backs and I never say this, but they missed some of their keys and some of the cuts early in the football game. Halftime, I said it needs to and expect it, and it will be a big half in the second half from the run game. Said that to the backs and those guys certainly performed that way and offensive line did a great job.”

Josh Heupel on Faizon Brandon's contribution

“Yeah you know situational football you know Faizon last week and a half two weeks has gotten back to being close to 100% and wanted to utilize his skill set in in this this game and some of the situational football and apply pressure to defenses in another way and you know Mike obviously big run on the short when we're in the red zone and great execution and really good run by him too reading the cuts sticking it and getting vertical and at the end of the day a lot of really positive things in the run game but there's a lot of positive things out on the perimeter wide receivers being a huge part of it too.”

Josh Heupel on how limiting self inflicted wounds was focused on this week

“Talk about it. We do an autopsy of the game every Monday when they come in, how it all flows together and the things that we're in control of and I said it to the guys tonight, there's so much more that we can still be smarter in and not sure I necessarily agree with a couple of them, but at the end of the day, we got to we got to play smarter.”

Josh Heupel on Qua Moss’s value to the team

“That position in the middle of the football field to be able to cover the way that you need to you know, when you're in the slot defending that you got to defend the entire field and he does an elite job in coverage. Had a big break up on a post route. They had a chance to be an explosive play and then he he's physical. He tackles extremely well. He takes pride in it, and he gets on the rest of our DBs when we're not tackling well. So just an elite competitor.”

Josh Heupel on how using Faizon make defenses have to prepare for two quarterbacks

“Yeah, and certainly, Faizon can throw it too, you know what I mean? Trust them in that way. It's a counter play and we blocked it well. Mike did a good job reading it. Blocked it well out on the perimeter. You know, it was just an opportunity to use Faizon in a unique way.”

Josh Heupel on George MacIntyre’s performance

“Yeah, the way the game unfolded you know, second half became more limited once you push it up three possessions and I thought, you know, we missed a couple shots early in the football game. When you take shots, you're not going to hit them all. So, I said when he came off to the sideline in the first quarter, but he was in the right spot. He was on time. We were close on a couple of them. He was really composed, had great understanding, protections changed a couple of them and got the bigs on in the right spot and did an elite job.”

Josh Heupel on if the change in the second half was due to adjustments or accumulation of the game

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Miami (FL)

Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

“Combination of all those things. There were some subtle adjustments, a couple things that we added for the second half. Then was some execution and that's, you know, it's the running back seeing it and getting to the right spot. So, all those things, it's a game of small margins and when it's going well, it looks easy. It's not. And when it's not, it's usually not something extravagant. It's everybody's settling in and doing their job.”

Josh Heupel on officials not reviewing the DaSaahn Brame drop not being reviewed

“They said that they did review it. I asked him”

Josh Heupel on the defense

“Yeah. Field position early in the football game. We weren't necessarily on the wrong side of it but wasn't in in a positive way. Defensively, there's some things that we gave up from communication, being in sync, letting the quarterback get out a couple of times. Some penalties that extended some of their drives.

"You know, we got a chance to have him third and forever and end up with, you know, a defensive holding call that extends a drive for them but at the end of the day just when the ball got to the 50 to the plus territory, they did a great job of locking it down and forced some field goals when they were in the red zone and forced some punts and did a great job in the second half.”

Josh Heupel on the defensive backfield in the run game

“Yeah, they you know, got into some formations and we're going to make those guys tackle a little bit tonight. They made some big plays. Ty made a great play on a counter that had a chance to spit to a bunch of grass. He understands ball me relationship with the blocker in front of him, pulls his pin and gets the guy down. Then in coverage those guys have they've been consistent throughout the course of the year and did a really good job tonight too.”

Josh Heupel on if he has an injury update on Brame or Weathersby

“I don't have an update on those guys yet.”

Josh Heupel on Dejuan Lane

“I like playing with that guy.”

Josh Heupel on Coach Inge

“He's been an inspiration, motivation to everybody inside of the building. Tonight was his first night back with us and having a chance to be a part of it. We gave him a game ball at the in the locker room tonight. But he's been an inspiration to all of us. I think I said this before, but rarely in life do you know that you've truly witnessed a miracle and God's hands on somebody and it's been uplifting for everybody inside of our building to see that happen.”

Josh Heupel on DeSean Bishop

“Special player represents everything that's good about college athletics, the growth of the man. And certainly, has played into the player, too. He's a special competitor, tough, smart, relentless, and plays the game with a physical presence that is rare and huge part of our success tonight and since he's been here.”

Send your questions, comments, and hot takes to our email tennesseeonsi@gmail.com for the chance to be featured in an article!

Follow Our Social Media Accounts

• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)

Sign up for our newsletter to have articles sent straight to your email daily HERE.