Tennessee linebacker Arion Carter earns SEC weekly honors

No. 13 Tennessee football defended its home turf with a 34-6 win over No. 6 Kentucky on a Dark Mode Saturday night. The Vols scored 24 unanswered points in the second half and relied on the biggest strengths this team has possessed all season. One of those was a defense that would not allow Kentucky to touch the end zone, and senior linebacker Arion Carter was in the middle of it all.

Monday, the Southeastern Conference announced Carter as the SEC Defensive Player of the Week. Carter racked up a game-high 13 tackles (10 solo), including four for loss and two sacks. He became just the fifth SEC player in the last 20 seasons (2007-26) with at least 13 tackles, 4.0 TFLs and 2.0 sacks in a single contest. He was also the first FBS player in over 11 years to record those numbers against a top-10 opponent.

“Elite performance by him,” head coach Josh Heupel said after the game. “The sacks changed the game, 13 tackles. I mean, guys flying around playing violent, disruptive, and locked into his keys and elite performance by him.”

What @Vol_Football defense did in 2ND HALF vs. No. 5 Alabama & No. 6 Kentucky ⤵️

• combined 0 points

• forced 2 turnovers

• 6 sacks

• 4 of 12 on 3D, 1 of 4 on 4D

• combined 238 yds on 58 plays (4.1 ypp) pic.twitter.com/x4gxxiOk5j — Bill Martin (@Bill_Martin) November 8, 2026

Carter and the Vols' defense have shut down two highly ranked teams this season in Alabama and Kentucky. When asked about that, Carter alluded to everyone working together, from defensive coordinator Jim Knowles to the players.

“I think it’s been complementary football between us and the players on the field executing the task at hand,” Carter said. “But it’s also Coach Knowles coming in with his system and the defensive scheme that he’s been able to put us in and go out there and make plays and get stops on defense.”

Carter was in on some of the biggest stops of the game. He was also a key part of getting to Kenny Minchey, forcing him into uncomfortable situations.

Kentucky quarterback Kenny Minchey (3) is sacked by Tennessee linebacker Arion Carter (7) on a fourth down play during Tennessee’s game against Kentucky at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Nov. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With Kentucky facing fourth-and-1 at midfield early in the fourth quarter, Carter got to Minchey for an 11-yard sack. Two plays later, DeSean Bishop scored to make it 27-6. Carter also hurried Minchey into an incompletion on third-and-goal from the 7 just before halftime, forcing Kentucky to settle for a field goal, and dropped Willie Rodriguez for a 2-yard loss on a third-and-7 in the third quarter to force a punt.

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Now, he and the Vols will travel to College Station, Texas, for a matchup with Texas A&M. It will also be against another quarterback that Carter knows well.

“I feel like we got to play smart,” Carter said. “Going out on the road, everybody's against you. You're in a hostile environment. Knowing that we just have all 11 on the field at that time, just 11 doing your job, executing at a high level and not beating yourself. Honestly, we got to play smart. We got to go out there and make the plays when they come our way.”

Tennessee and Texas A&M will kick off at 3 p.m. ET from Kyle Field on Saturday.

* Rankings reflect College Football Playoff

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