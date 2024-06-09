Jaelyne Matthews sets commitment date
2025 4-star offensive tackle Jaelyne Matthews (Toms River, NJ) has announced his official commitment date.
Toms River North High School offensive tackle Jaelyne Matthews announced that he is "done with visits" and will unveil his commitment on June 11 at noon. Matthews shared via his Instagram account on Saturday, that Tennessee, Georgia, and Miami are among his final considerations for where he will play next. Tennessee has emerged as the frontrunner to secure Matthews' commitment, supported by 247Sports' Brian Dohn's crystal ball prediction in April, which forecasted Matthews choosing Tennessee.
Matthews is currently ranked as the No. 24 offensive tackle in the nation, as per On3 Industry rankings. Matthews has taken two visits to Knoxville in recent months and intends to visit Rocky Top again the weekend of June 14. When asked about Tennessee, Matthews commented:
“I have seen and heard everything at Tennessee. The fan base, my connection with coach and how they have recruited makes Tennessee stand out.”
The addition of Jaelyne Matthews would substantially strengthen the Volunteer front lines. With the commitment from 3-star Antoni Kade Aguon Ogumoro and notable interest from four-star prospects such as Nic Moore and Juan Gaston, the Volunteer trenches would be poised to fortify their status as one of the country's top offensive lines for the foreseeable future.
