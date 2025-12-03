2026 EDGE Kedric Golston II Officially Signs With Tennessee Football

It is officially Early Signing Day, and the nation is now making things official, as they get the prospects that they have recruited heavily to finally put pen to paper.

The Vols have multiple commits in the 2026 class that are expected to sign on Early Signing Day. Entering the week, the Vols had expectations of signing at least 23 guys in this year's class. This is a class that has highlighted many different players committed to them and has highlighted many underrated prospects.

Tennessee has already begun signing players, and one of the players who has officially put pen to paper is Kedric Golston. Golston is an EDGE, who will be joining a lengthy list of talented players at the position. Some of the top players on the Tennessee defense are at the EDGE position, which is a position that has been coached by Chop Harbin. Coach Harbin landed one of his guys in Golston, who has a lot to offer.

Kedric Golston on his official visit | Kedric Golston

Name: Kedric Golston



School: Stone Bridge (Ashburn, Virginia)



Position: EDGE



Measurements: 6'2, 235-pounds



Star Rating: Four-Star

Golston is the son of a former NFL player. His father played at Georgia in his time in college. Following college, he played multiple years with the Washington Redskins. He finished his career with 224 tackles and seven sacks as a nose tackle. The younger Golston is expected to carry some of the talent over, but the bar will be set very high.

Tennessee Recruiting History

Offer: February 6th, 2024



Official Visit Date: June 6th, 2025



Commitment: June 27th, 2025

The Vols will have high expectations for Golston, who joins this team as one of the more underrated guys in the class. He wasn't a highlighted commit by the national media, but he is someone who can bring some quality traits to the table. Being taught by someone who has gone through the process is huge, but when he gets to college, he will have the chance to blossom into a true star.

The Vols had to fight off some late pushes, including a push from Virginia Tech. He visited the Hokies before he signed with the Vols, which had some worried, but ultimately it didn't mean enough for the Vols to lose out on their guy.

He was one of the better representations from the state of Virginia when it comes to Tennessee recruiting out of that state, as they have seen some success with guys such as Peyton Lewis in recent memory.

