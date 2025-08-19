2025 Defensive Rookie of the Year Odds (Abdul Carter Significant Favorite Amongst Rookies)
Heading into the 2025 NFL Draft, there was no question about who was the best defensive player on the board. Everyone agreed it was Abdul Carter, the linebacker from Penn State. He would end up being selected No. 3 overall by the New York Giants, behind only Cam Ward (Titans) and Travis Hunter (Jaguars).
Now, Carter enters his rookie season as the significant favorite to be named the Defensive Rookie of the Year. Let's take a look at the full list of odds.
2025 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Odds
- Abdul Carter +250
- Travis Hunter +750
- Jalon Walker +900
- Mykel Williams +1000
- Jihaad Campbell +1200
- Mason Graham +1200
- Mike Green +1200
- James Pearce Jr. +1800
- Malaki Starks +2000
- Jahdae Barron +2000
- Donovan Ezeiruaku +2200
- Shemar Stewart +2500
- Walter Nolen +2500
- JT Tuimoloau +3000
- Nick Emmanwori +3000
- Will Johnson +3000
- Maxwell Hairston +3000
- Derrick Harmon +3000
- Nic Scourton +3500
- Kenneth Grant +4000
- Carson Schwesinger +4000
- Oluwafemi Oladejo +5000
- Tyleik Williams +5000
- Benjamin Morrison +5000
- Trey Amos +5000
- Shemar Turner +6000
- T.J. Sanders +6000
- Landon Jackson +6000
- Shavon Revel Jr. +6000
- Alfred Collin +6000
- Princely Umanmielen +6000
Abdul Carter, Travis Hunter, and Jalon Walker Top DROY Odds List
Carter is set as the betting favorite to win Defensive Rookie of the Year at +250, an implied probability of 28.57%. The former Nittany Lion recorded 24 tackles for a loss in his junior year at Penn State, along with 12.0 sacks. If he lives up to expectations, there's a chance he runs away with this award in 2025.
Next on the odds list is the Heisman Trophy winner, Travis Hunter, who is expected to play on both sides of the ball at wide receiver and cornerback, much like he did at the college level. While he has shown talent at both positions, his snap count is going to play a big role in whether or not he's going to win either Offensive or Defensive Rookie of the Year.
The third name on the list is linebacker Jalon Walker from Georgia. He recorded 6.5 sacks and 11 tackles for a loss in his junior year with the Georgia Bulldogs. He was then selected No. 15 overall by the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons have been in desperate need of a star pass-rusher for the past decade, and they're hoping Walker will be exactly that for them.
Defensive Rookie of the Year Prediction
While Walker is set with better odds at 10-1, the best bet to win Defensive Rookie of the Year might be the Falcons' other first round pass-rusher, James Pearce Jr. The Falcons traded back into the first round of the draft to select Pearce Jr. with the No. 26 overall pick. While Walker has been impressive so far this preseason, Pearce Jr. has been the one grabbing headlines.
He made a significant impact in their first preseason game against the Lions and demanded the attention of Detroit's offensive scheme. He has been disruptive in the Falcons' scrimmages during practices and has shown that he's going to be a force to be reckoned with this season.
At 18-1, he's the bet that presents more value over his fellow rookie.
Pick: James Pearce Jr. +1800
As a new BetMGM user, you can now claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you create an account using BetMGM bonus code SI1500, deposit at least $10, and place a real money wager. If you lose your bet, BetMGM will return your entire stake as bonus bets.
Are you in MI, NJ, PA, or WV? If so, you can bet $10 and receive $150 in bonus bets from BetMGM if you win.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.