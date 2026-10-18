Jeremiah Telander, Cooper Ranvier, and Amare Campbell Talk Tennessee Win Over Alabama

Tennessee kicker Cooper Ranvier and Tennessee linebackers Jeremiah Telander and Amare Campbell spoke to the media following the Volunteers' 26-10 victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide.

All three stood out against the Crimson Tide, with Ranvier scoring 14 of the team's 26 points, going 4/4 on field goals in the first half, and 2/2 on PATs in the second half, Amare Campbell leading the team in tackles with 8 and getting 2 tackles for loss, and Jeremiah Telander finishing the game with 4 tackles and 2 sacks, which included a strip sack in the first quarter.

Here's what they had to say.

Alabama running back EJ Crowell (13) leaps over Tennessee linebacker Amare Campbell (0) during a football game between Tennessee and Alabama at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jeremiah Telander on How This Win Compares to Others He Has Been a Part of

"Yeah, this is why you come to Tennessee, games like this, big-time SEC rivalries. And obviously, this one means more just because it's senior year and all my boys are here with me, so this was awesome." Telander said.

Cooper Ranvier on Getting Opportunities Early and Making the Most Out of Them



"Yeah, my operation, Bennett Brady, and Jackson Ross, just gave me the best opportunity to do everything. So l have no one else to blame except for myself. So all I can do is just go do my job and thank God they called him my number tonight." Ranvier said.

Jeremiah Telander on the Gameplan to Disrupt Keelan Russell and How He Feels They Executed It.

"Yeah, just contain him. We knew that going into this game that he could run, make something happen with his legs. We got great secondary guys. They defended very well. We just got to keep contain on the quarterback." Telander said.

Jeremiah Telander on if He Notices the Crowds Effect on Oppossing Quarterbacks

"Yeah, it's no surprise to me. I mean, all y'all are out there. It's extremely loud. Third downs are extremely loud. And I would not want to be an opponent coming into Neyland." Telander said.

Jeremiah Telander on if He Had Been a Part of a Defensive Performance as Complete as This One

"Yeah, I don't know if I have. We have a great squad on defense, one of the best in the nation. I love every single one of our guys and we're going to continue to keep getting better." Telander said.

Jeremiah Telander on Getting to Celebrate With Defensive Coordinator Jim Knowles Post Game

"Yeah, there was nothing better than that. Coach Knowles challenges us every single week and he's going to on Monday also. But to see him first time in Neland Stadium smoking a cigar, man, I'll remember that forever." Telander said.

Amare Campbell on What Gravitates Players Towards Defensive Coordinator Jim Knowles

"Yeah, I would just say our professionalism and the way we trust him. Like we trust his scheme. We trust what he has planned for us and when we all do our job on any given play that he has for us, there's nothing that the offense can do to do anything. So, it's just the trust that we have in him and the trust that he has in us to call certain plays and know we're going to execute at a high level." Campbell said.

Jeremiah Telander on His Strip Sack in the First Quarter

"Yeah, it was awesome. We wanted to start fast and we did that for sure. First third down of the game, just go out there and make a play. Nothing better than that. Get the guys fired up. But it's a one-play mentality, one drive mentality, and keep doing that until there's 0 seconds on the clock." Telander said.

Amare Campbell on How Defensive Coordinator Jim Knowles Challenged the Team This Week and What the Message Was

"Yeah, I mean every single week he challenges us. But no, given their offense and the points that they've put up this week, you know, just the narrative that everybody has of people think they can come into our house and come against our defense and do whatever they want to do. Like that's something that's not going to happen. He challenged us the whole week to just prepare and just not let anyone get anything on us." Campbell said

Amare Campbell on Getting to Watch the Volunteer Offense Impose Their Will on Long Drives

"Yeah, definitely. It's a great feeling, you know, just keeping the ball on the ground, watching that time go down and just, you know, giving us a rest. Giving us a rest, so as soon as we come back on that field, regardless of the outcome of that drive, you know, we're prepared and we're ready." Campbell said.

Amare Campbell on His Favorite Part of the Celebration

"My favorite part was just, you know, accomplishing that with my brothers on the field, you know, just know until that clock hits zero, the game's not over and that and that feeling of us getting that stop, that interception late at the game. It's just no greater feeling than being out there with my brothers, man. Everything else comes with it, but just being together with my teammates, that's everything." Campbell said.

Jeremiah Telander on What This Win Means

"Yeah, it's just another win in the SEC. We play in the best conference in the nation. Any win is a huge win in the SEC, and obviously it means so much because of this rivalry, so much to our fans, so much to this program, but we're going to continue to keep getting better every single week." Telander said.

Jeremiah Telander on His Tennessee vs. Alabama Game Experience in 2022

"I was actually a recruit here in 22 and I came to the Alabama game, got to rush the field. I was with my best friend, so I was having a freaking time. But for it to come to life and me be a part of it, thank God. That's all I can say." Telander said.

Jeremiah Telander on Tennessee Running Back DeSean Bishop

"Yeah, he's extremely, extremely awesome. Watching him on the sidelines up on the big screen. We talk about pad plus two, and he's getting pad plus five almost every single run. But that's a guy who puts the work in every single day, and I love to see his success." Telander said.

Jeremiah Telander on How He and Other Veteran Players Plan on Keeping Everyone Level-Headed Going into Next Week's Matchup

"Yeah, we're obviously going to enjoy this one, like we have. We've put so much work in for this one and we're going to have a blast tonight, but like I said earlier, the mindset is get better every single day. And like I said earlier as well, we're in the SEC, every opponent is worthy, and we're going to continue to keep challenging ourselves." Telander said.

Amare Campbell on the Difference Between Jim Knowles' Defense at Tennessee Compared to His Defense at Penn State

"Yeah, I would say the biggest thing is just everyone buying in, you know, everyone trusting coach Knowles. It's just everything's the buy in, you know, that extra film to understand the concept, to understand that play, to understand the scheme, you know, just the buy in from all our teammates and we're all on a string, we're all together as a unit, so it's been great." Campbell said

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