Midseason Stock Report: Tennessee Football's Biggest Risers and Fallers

The Tennessee Volunteers have finished the first half of the season, which gives the Vols a clear picture of how some of their players have performed at all three levels of the game.

This is a team that has had some bright spots, but some players have been a bit underwhelming compared to their preseason expectations and hype prior to kickoff against Furman.

Daune Morris - Stock Up

Sep 26, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee running back Daune Morris (17) celebrates after making the first down during a college football game between Tennessee and Texas at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Sept. 26, 2026. Mandatory Credit: Brianna Paciorka-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A player who is rising in my midseason stock is Daune Morris. Morris is by far one of the better rushing options in the SEC when it comes to being a No. 2 option. Morris has a total of 332 rushing yards this season, which is less than DeSean Bishop, of course, but he is someone who has made the most of every carry. He has an average of 6.1 yards per carry, and the stats indicate that he is going to be a star with more reps.

Ory Williams - Stock Down

Tennessee offensive lineman Ory Williams (77) participates in a drill during Tennessee football preseason practice in Knoxville, Tennessee, Aug. 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ory Williams hasn't been the big contributor that many believed he would be. In fact, he was originally expected to be a season-long starter, but offensive lineman Jesse Perry has won the job as the other offensive tackle on the other side of David Sanders Jr. Williams could improve his stock with more reps.

Xavier Gilliam - Stock Up

Sep 12, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive tackle Xavier Gilliam (2) reacts after a tackle against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One player that I believe is big in terms of the stock-up is Xavier Gilliam. This goes without saying, as he was recently revealed to be the best defensive player in Cole Cubelic's eyes. Gilliam is a force on the interior and is one of the players who has properly earned himself a likely spot within the first two rounds of the upcoming NFL Draft.

Shamurad Umarov - Stock Down

Tennessee offensive lineman Shamurad Umarov (74) and Tennessee offensive lineman Lance Heard (53) huddle with teammates as they listen to Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar (6) during a college football game between Tennessee and Florida at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida., on Nov. 22, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It would be entirely false to say that Shamurad Umarov has played up to his potential. In fact, he has struggled a good bit this season. He has struggled enough to see that Nic Moore provides the same, if not better, protection at guard than Umarov.

Trent Thomas - Stock Up

Tennessee tight end Trent Thomas (82) runs into the end zone for a touchdown during a college football game between Tennessee and Arkansas at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark., on Oct. 10, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Another stock-up player is Trent Thomas. Thomas usually serves as the No. 2 tight end on the roster now that Ethan Davis has missed the last four contests. He trails just behind DaSaahn Brame on the depth chart, and he has been great at blocking. He has taken a massive step forward when it comes to the receiving game, which leads me to believe that he has been an improved tight end in every category since the first day that he stepped foot in Knoxville.

Travis Smith Jr. - Stock Down

Sep 19, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee wide receiver Travis Smith Jr. (1) is tackled during a game between Tennessee and Kennesaw State at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Sept. 19, 2026. Mandatory Credit: Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Travis Smith Jr. is someone that I truly believed would be a starter at one point. So far this season, he has been quiet and has yet to find his footing in the offense. He seems to be the No. 5 wide receiver from an offensive standpoint, even trailing behind TK Keys, who also has been a bit quiet. I'm not saying that the Vols' receiver is bad, but it is safe to say that he hasn't lived up to expectations and hopes.

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