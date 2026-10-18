George MacIntyre and DeSean Bishop Reflect on Tennessee’s Win Over Alabama

George MacIntyre grew up watching Tennessee play Alabama. On Saturday night, he helped deliver a win in the rivalry he had followed for years.

For DeSean Bishop, the moment reflected a journey built on faith and patience. Together, the Tennessee quarterback and running back described an offense learning to handle adversity, sustain drives and finish games. Their postgame comments shared a clear theme. Tennessee kept responding when things went wrong.

Tennessee quarterback George MacIntyre (12) scrambles with the ball during a game between Tennessee and Alabama in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

MacIntyre Calls Alabama Start a Dream Come True

MacIntyre did not hide what the opportunity meant to him. “Yeah, it was a dream come true for sure,” MacIntyre said. The challenge was taking that excitement and staying within the offense. Alabama’s coverage called for patience. Instead of forcing deep throws, Tennessee needed to take the available yards and keep moving.

“I felt like their game plan was just keep having them snap it again, snap it again, and make us sustain drives,” MacIntyre said. The Vols began doing that more consistently after halftime. Fewer mistakes helped the offense turn possessions into points.

Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop (18) finds a hole during a football game between Tennessee and Alabama at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Bishop Credits Faith and His Offensive Line

Bishop reflected on how far he had come, recalling a time when he watched this rivalry at home while injured. Now, he was helping decide it.

“And it's truly a blessing, man,” Bishop said. “Like, I truly wouldn't be here without Christ, without God.” His confidence remained steady through a difficult first half. Bishop believed the opportunities would come as the game wore on. He also credited the blockers who helped create them.

“I believe that I get stronger as the game goes on, you know, and my old line helped me out creating holes for me to run through and moving those guys out the way, man,” Bishop said. His approach was simple: Keep playing and accept whatever workload Tennessee needed. “If it's going to run the ball 30 times a game, man, so be it, you know,” Bishop said.

A Long Drive Takes Control

One of Tennessee’s defining possessions covered 72 yards in 15 plays and consumed 9 minutes, 32 seconds. For Bishop, that drive showed the value of controlling the clock while the defense kept delivering stops. “Got to control the game,” Bishop said. “You know, it's limited possessions in this game.”

Tennessee leaned on its ground game to extend the possession and limit Alabama’s chances to answer. That ability to finish also stood out to MacIntyre. “Man, lot of respect for our line of how they've responded throughout the year,” MacIntyre said.

Tennessee quarterback George MacIntyre (12) throws the ball in front of Alabama linebacker Luke Metz (4) during a football game between Tennessee and Alabama at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

MacIntyre Responds After an Interception

An interception tested MacIntyre’s composure. However, he pointed to past adversity as preparation for responding to that moment.

“I just think dealing with adversity, you know, my whole life, my whole career, kind of primed me for that, for that moment to be able to shake it off, bounce back,” MacIntyre said. He viewed that response as part of the team’s identity. A mistake did not have to define the next possession.

“But, you know, the only way is through,” MacIntyre said. “So, that was kind of my mindset.” Bishop saw that same poise from his quarterback.“He's prepared, man,” Bishop said.

Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop (18) finds a hole during a football game between Tennessee and Alabama at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tennessee’s Offense Finds Its Rhythm

Bishop also saw progress beyond the running game. Short passes became bigger gains, giving Tennessee another way to move the ball without forcing difficult throws. “And when you combine that all together, man, we're a very hard offense to stop,” Bishop said. “And I feel like we're really finding our rhythm right now.”

For MacIntyre, though, the night carried meaning beyond football. After celebrating with his teammates, he thought about his grandmother, who died last September. “The biggest fan of me and of Tennessee I knew was my grandmother,” MacIntyre said. “So, I really wish she could have been there to see that happen, but I know she's looking down smiling.”

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