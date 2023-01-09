Skip to main content

Jerome Carvin Declares For NFL Draft

Offensive lineman Jerome Carvin will leave Tennessee and enter his name into the NFL Draft. The former Volunteer published an announcement on Monday afternoon.

Tennessee has already lost several contributors to the professional ranks and is set to lose another. Offensive lineman Jerome Carvin posted an announcement on Monday announcing his NFL Draft intentions.

Carvin has been a fixture up front for several years. He spent five years with the program and didn't allow a sack in the 2021 season. Tennessee leaned on him throughout the season, relying on his dependability.

The decorated Volunteer started 42 games with the team, appearing in 59 contests.

Tennessee 2023 Signing Class

  • Nico Iamaleava, QB
  • Khalifa Keith, RB
  • DeSean Bishop, RB (Has not signed LOI)
  • Nathan Leacock, WR
  • Nate Spillman, WR
  • Ethan Davis, TE
  • McCallan Castles, TE (Transfer)
  • Vysen Lang, G
  • Larry Johnson III, OT
  • Shamurad Umarov, OT
  • Ayden Bussell, OT
  • Andrej Karic, OT (Transfer)
  • Caleb Herring, EDGE
  • Nathan Robinson, EDGE
  • Chandavian Bradley, EDGE
  • Daevin Hobbs, DL
  • Tyree Weathersby, DL
  • Arion Carter, ILB
  • Jalen Smith, ILB
  • Jeremiah Telander, ILB
  • Keenan Pili, LB (Transfer)
  • Jordan Matthews, CB
  • Rickey Gibson, CB
  • Cristian Conyer, CB
  • John Slaughter, S
  • Jack Luttrell, S
  • Cameron Seldon, ATH
  • Trevor Duncan, ATH
  • Charles Campbell, K (Transfer)

Current Transfer List

  • Walker Merrill, WR (Portal)
  • Jimmy Holiday, WR (Portal)
  • Jimmy Calloway, WR (Louisville)
  • Len'Neth Whitehead, RB (Portal)
  • Justin Williams-Thomas, RB (Stanford)
  • Miles Campbell, TE (Portal)
  • William Parker, OL (Portal)
  • Savion Herring, OL (Portal)
  • RJ Perry, T (Portal)
  • Jordan Phillips, DL (Maryland)
  • Juwan Mitchell, LB (Portal)
  • Romello Edwards, DB (Portal)

