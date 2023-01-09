Jerome Carvin Declares For NFL Draft
Tennessee has already lost several contributors to the professional ranks and is set to lose another. Offensive lineman Jerome Carvin posted an announcement on Monday announcing his NFL Draft intentions.
Carvin has been a fixture up front for several years. He spent five years with the program and didn't allow a sack in the 2021 season. Tennessee leaned on him throughout the season, relying on his dependability.
The decorated Volunteer started 42 games with the team, appearing in 59 contests.
Tennessee 2023 Signing Class
- Nico Iamaleava, QB
- Khalifa Keith, RB
- DeSean Bishop, RB (Has not signed LOI)
- Nathan Leacock, WR
- Nate Spillman, WR
- Ethan Davis, TE
- McCallan Castles, TE (Transfer)
- Vysen Lang, G
- Larry Johnson III, OT
- Shamurad Umarov, OT
- Ayden Bussell, OT
- Andrej Karic, OT (Transfer)
- Caleb Herring, EDGE
- Nathan Robinson, EDGE
- Chandavian Bradley, EDGE
- Daevin Hobbs, DL
- Tyree Weathersby, DL
- Arion Carter, ILB
- Jalen Smith, ILB
- Jeremiah Telander, ILB
- Keenan Pili, LB (Transfer)
- Jordan Matthews, CB
- Rickey Gibson, CB
- Cristian Conyer, CB
- John Slaughter, S
- Jack Luttrell, S
- Cameron Seldon, ATH
- Trevor Duncan, ATH
- Charles Campbell, K (Transfer)
Current Transfer List
Read More
- Walker Merrill, WR (Portal)
- Jimmy Holiday, WR (Portal)
- Jimmy Calloway, WR (Louisville)
- Len'Neth Whitehead, RB (Portal)
- Justin Williams-Thomas, RB (Stanford)
- Miles Campbell, TE (Portal)
- William Parker, OL (Portal)
- Savion Herring, OL (Portal)
- RJ Perry, T (Portal)
- Jordan Phillips, DL (Maryland)
- Juwan Mitchell, LB (Portal)
- Romello Edwards, DB (Portal)
You Might Also Like:
- Jaylen Wright Signs NIL Deal, Remains in Knoxville
- Kam Pringle Narrows Recruitment
- Kaleb Beasley's Refined Tools Slot Him as an Impact SEC Corner
Join the community:
Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VConFN.