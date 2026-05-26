Joel Klatt Shares His Thoughts on Nico Iamaleava vs. Tennessee Football

Nico Iamaleava is a former Tennessee Volunteers quarterback, who many viewed as the future of the Tennessee program, but later decided to transfer out in what seemed to be a dramatic way, with how reporters and fans pushed the narrative. This left a sour taste in the fans' mouths, which is something that Joel Klatt knows.

Klatt detailed how he would like to watch a Tennessee vs. UCLA matchup with Iamaleava at quarterback.

Nico Iamaleava vs. Tennessee

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws the ball during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"How about Nico Iamaleava going back to Tennessee? Yes, yes, I want to see that one. How about Nico and (Bob Chesney) going to face Josh Heupel in Tennessee back in Knoxville? I’m sure those fans would just welcome them, welcome Nico back with open arms, because that one ended so well," Klatt said sarcastically.

This would be one that Tennessee fans would go wild for. It would likely be a situation where the whole stadium makes sure Nico Iamaleava has the pressure on his back. The Vols would be quick to boo the quarterback after how things played out last offseason. This is unlikely to ever happen, but if this were to happen, Tennessee fans would likely sell out tickets immediately.

Still to this day, Tennessee fans comment on the situation and explain their hatred of it. The two teams don't match up well, as this is a game that the Vols would be heavy favorites in, but anything can happen, as things have shown in the past. This is especially the case when two teams play with a ton of emotion, as the Vols would likely be entering this game with the hopes of leaving a lasting statement with the UCLA Bruins, while the Bruins would be looking to back up their captain.

This does seem to be a dream match that many would love to see, and at the very least is an intriguing thought process.

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