Tennessee Basketball Star Nate Ament Falls in Latest NBA Mock Draft

Nate Ament is off to the NBA Draft, and he is one of the more well-known players in this year's class despite having an up-and-down season with the Vols. Despite being projected higher recently, a new projection has been released that has Ament taking a major fall. That being as he falls to the No. 12 pick rather than being a top-10 selection.

Nate Ament - Selected No. 12 by the Oklahoma City Thunder (BleacherReport)

Mar 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers forward Nate Ament (10) looks to pass while defended by Michigan Wolverines guard Elliot Cadeau (3) in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

"The Thunder might have more first-round picks (two) than roster spots, so they're a clear candidate to either trade up or flip at least one selection for future draft capital. Should they keep both picks, the Thunder pretty clearly can afford some risk-taking, as they may have trouble envisioning any incoming rookie logging rotation minutes right away. So, why not see if Ament might be a buy-low candidate? He had top-five buzz before the season, and even after an up-and-down campaign, Ament still intrigues as a 6'10" forward who can shoot and create. He might have a longer developmental curve than most, but OKC can afford to be patient," Zach Buckley from BleacherReport stated.

This is a huge step down compared to what he was previously projected, as in almost every major mock draft, Ament has been labeled as a top-10 pick in the Draft. If he were to fall to the Oklahoma City Thunder, the NBA would be in trouble, as the Thunder won the championship last season, and they could win the championship again this season.

Ament wouldn't be a starter for the Thunder, but he would likely be one of the players who are still seeing the court often. Unlike many of the teams that would have the chance to draft him, he would be a role player rather than a star on the team, which could be both good and bad for the prospect due to his age.

The draft is quickly approaching, and Ament will be the one Vol who will for sure be drafted.

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