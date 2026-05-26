Joel Klatt Names a Must See Game Between Tennessee and a Big Ten Standout

Everyone has their dream college football matchups, but it is safe to say that some are more appealing than others. In a segment by Joel Klatt, the talented reporter detailed who he wants to see match up between the SEC and the Big Ten.

He explained why he would want to see the Vols run it back against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Tennessee vs. Ohio State

Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop (18) walks off the field after the loss Illinois in the Music City Bowl NCAA college football game on Dec. 30, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"We heard a lot in the playoff a couple of years ago about Neyland North, and listen, Tennessee fans, to your credit, you showed up huge in that playoff game. There’s no doubt there was more orange in the stands than I saw of any other color in my history call in a college football game in Columbus at the Shoe. I want to see Ohio State go return the favor, (I) like Ohio State at Tennessee,” Klatt said.

The Vols were defeated in this contest soundly, which was the first and only time the Vols made the college football playoffs. The one thing the Vols had going for them in this game was the fans in the stands, as they were able to travel better than anyone to Klatt's mention. However, in the next matchup, the Vols would need to show up better on the field if they want to have a headline worth remembering.

When he states that he would like the Buckeyes to return the favor, he is detailing the opportunity of Ohio State making a trip to Neyland Stadium, and trying to pack the stadium out, but as many Vols fans know, this isn't something that has been done ever. The Vols fans wouldn't allow something like this to happen, as this is one of the more loyal fanbases in the country, to say the least.

As for the matchup on the field, the Vols would have the chance to make some noise against the Buckeyes this season; however, if the two matched up two years down the road, the Vols would likely be in better shape to win this contest. This is one of the younger teams in the SEC, which was the exact case last season, as nearly 50% of the roster was freshmen last season for the Vols.

If these two matched up again, it would be fireworks again, and neither fanbase would hold their punches, as the Vols want this game back more than the average loss they may see throughout the years.

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