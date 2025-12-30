Joey Aguilar is One Game Away From Completing This Stat

The Tennessee Vols are set to play the Illinois Fighting Illini in a game that has been viewed as one of the better bowl games of the bowl cycle this season, as the Tennessee Volunteers are hopeful to finish the season the right way.

The Vols finished the regular season with an 8-4 record after being disarmed by the Vanderbilt Commodores to end the season. The Vols did well all things considered throughout the season, but they want to right their wrongs.

The Vols playing in the Music City Bowl game seems to be a full-circle moment, as the Vols were defeated in the Music City Bowl during Josh Heupel's first season with the program. This was a controversial loss as the Vols were close to winning, but a bad call on the goal-line forced Tennessee to turn the ball over to the Purdue Boilermakers in overtime, and they were defeated.

Joey Aguilar is One Game Away

Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar (6) looks around the stadium after losing a NCAA football game between Tennessee and Vanderbilt at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Nov. 29, 2025. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Vols will be led by Joey Aguilar, who is the starting QB, and has been all season. Aguilar has become a top player in the nation when it comes to passing yards, and he is someone who will have the chance to complete a season-long stat line that will make headlines. The Vols' QB is one game away from finishing the season with a minimum of 200 yards or more in every game. This is an active streak that has passed more than 30 games for Aguilar, as he wants to finish his career off the right way (assuming he doesn't get an extra year granted).

Aguilar is fighting for the chance to return to Tennessee, but if that were the case, he would need things to go his way in court. Many have predicted that the Vols will likely have a new QB in the shotgun formation next season, but that will likely be revealed in January, as Diego Pavia and Aguilar are pushing for a hearing before the portal closes on January 16th.

If Tennessee wins this game, it is very likely that the quarterback for the Vols had a heck of a game, and it is more likely that the Vols will be able to win this game if he goes over 200 yards. In no world would it seem reasonable that the Vols win this game without him hitting this stat, but it's college football... anything can happen.

