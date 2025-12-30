Game Day Predictions: Tennessee vs Illinois in the Music City Bowl Game

The Tennessee Vols are set for their final game of the college football season, as they are set to play against the Illinois Fighting Illini in what could be the biggest game of the season. This game will be played inside Nissan Stadium, and the Vols will be looking to win the same bowl game that they lost in Heupel's first season in orange and white. That game is the Music City Bowl Game.

Here are the Vols on SI staff predictions ahead of the final game of the season.

Caleb Sisk - Illinois 28, Tennessee 24

Tennessee defensive back Ty Redmond (4) intercepts a Diego Pavia pass intended for Vanderbilt wide receiver Tre Richardson (6) during the second quarter at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. | Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"This game was definitely one Tennessee was originally expected to win, but with all of their opt-outs and injuries, it is hard to believe that the Vols will pull it off. However, even with all of these unfortunate events leading up to the bowl game, Tennessee is still the Vegas favorite as of game day."

Offensively: "The Vols will have some guys out in this game. Most notably, Chris Brazzell, who is one of the better wide receivers in the nation as of this season. This will give others new looks, but the main position I'm looking at is the running back position. The Vols will be without Peyton Lewis, as he is entering the transfer portal, which means guys like Star Thomas and Daune Morris will likely see more reps."

Defensively: "The Tennessee Volunteers' defensive system will be without multiple players, but they will also have plenty of players that are talented get more reps. It will be exciting to see guys like Ty Redmond have bigger roles, as he will likely be moving up the ladder to possibly cover the WR1 for the Fighting Illini. Other names to pay attention to will be guys like Jadon Perlotte and Edwin Spillman, who will have a bigger role in this game."

Bold Take: "Tennessee will struggle to begin the game, but following their struggles, they will see some of their younger guys shine, as Radarious Jackson or Travis Smith will finish with at least one TD on the day."

Dale Dowden - Tennessee 31, Illinois 17

Aug 30, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Travis Smith Jr. (1) celebrates with the old leather helmet after a victory against the Syracuse Orange at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

"The Vols may be without a few team members with the NFL Draft and the opening of the transfer portal looming, but should have enough in place to assert themselves."

Offensively: "Anticipate seeing two quarterbacks as George MacIntyre should get the nod at some point. Chris Brazzell II has opted out, making room for Travis Smith Jr. and Radarious Jackson to step up and generate some plays."

Defensively: "This will be a different look than what fans are used to, as the Tennessee Volunteers will be without Tim Banks following the split between Tennessee and the defensive coordinator earlier this month. The acting interim coach for this game is William Inge before Jim Knowles takes over next season."

Bold Take: "The Vols hold Illinois to under 250 total yards offensively."

More Vols News