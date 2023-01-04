Skip to main content

Josh Dobbs "Excited" For Crucial Start

Former Volunteer Josh Dobbs has a monumental task awaiting. The former Tennessee quarterback is gearing up for a critical start in the Titans' regular-season finale.

Quarterback Josh Dobbs has had an interesting NFL journey. The journeyman has landed on four professional rosters, most recently being signed off the Detroit Lions practice squad by the Tennessee Titans.

The Titans are amid a playoff push but lost quarterback Ryan Tannehill to an ankle injury. Tannehill underwent ankle surgery and is likely out for the rest of the year, meaning Tennessee had to find a replacement.

The coaching staff landed on Dobbs, one of the smartest quarterbacks in the NFL. Dobbs put together some good moments in the preseason with the Cleveland Browns, enough for Tennessee to take a chance in a critical spot.

They need a win to make the playoffs, and that weight rests on Dobbs' shoulders. He started the week 17 contest, throwing for 232 yards with one touchdown against an interception.

He spoke with the media on Tuesday afternoon and seemed comfortable preparing for the moment. Dobbs has always been a creature of habit dating back to his time on Rocky Top, and his preparation has him confident.

"I know it is a big game. I haven’t been here the entire year, but any time you have a chance to go to the playoffs, it is a tremendous opportunity. I’m excited."

Head coach Mike Vrabel explained his decision to start Dobbs over rookie quarterback Malik Willis. He did note that he expects Willis to get some snaps in the game but is confident in Dobbs' abilities.

"I thought he tried to take the opportunity and run with it and lead. I just think he gives us the best chance right now."

