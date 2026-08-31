WATCH: Mike Matthews Previews Furman vs. Tennessee Football During Game Week

The Tennessee Vols are now in game week, as they are prepping for their game against the Furman Paladins. Fans are going to get a chance to see the Vols in action with some major changes, but luckily for them, some things stay the same.

This includes Mike Matthews being on the roster, and he was even asked to speak with the media ahead of the contest. Here is what he had to say.

Matthews wasn't the only person to speak to the media, as he followed behind both Braylon Staley and Josh Heupel. In fact, Heupel even bragged on the two receivers for being great leaders. Here is what he had to say earlier in the day.

Josh Heupel Brags on Mike Matthews and Braylon Staley

Tennessee wide receiver Mike Matthews (4) during Tennessee football preseason practice, in Knoxville, Tennessee, July 31, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Well they’re smart, tough, competitive. They’ve really grown in their approach in how they handle every day from year one, how they take care of their bodies. You see it out on the practice field, coaching guys up, subtle details. Could be fundamental technique, could be recognizing schemes. You see it, them talking to their peers. Some of the young guys that, hey, these are mistakes that I made when I was young, here’s how I’ve grown and here’s how it’s impacted me, and those are two guys that do it at a really high level," Heupel said.

Kelsey Pope on Trying to Get Mike Matthews to Finish Every Play

Tennessee wide receiver Mike Matthews (4) speaks to the media during Tennessee football’s media day on Aug. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“You’ve got to want to. You’ve got to remind these guys of their goals and dreams and why they’re here. We do a segment called word of the day. And I asked the guys a question a couple practices ago. I’m like, what do you need to be reminded of when you’re tired? And you get a wide array of different answers. One guy’s like, man coach, I need to be reminded about me and my mom and siblings, we used to stay in the homeless shelter when I was seven or eight years old. And another guy, his answer is, man, I need to be reminded that my mom’s in the hospital back home and I’m the only one that she won’t depend on. It’s got to be want to. You’ve got to be inspired. Even when you don’t feel like it. So, I think that’s part of a coach is you’ve got to know the guys are in your room so you can press those buttons when they need to be. And for him, Mike’s a naturally motivated kid. For him, it’s just putting things in perspective. Sometimes he’s too motivated. One bad play can kind of get him in his head. So, for him, as he’s grown, talking to him about letting go of that one and playing the next one. And you’ll be way more productive than you just honing in and compartmentalizing on one play,” Pope said.

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