Josh Heupel Details The Biggest Improvements in DeSean Bishop's Game

The Tennessee Volunteers have plenty of talented players to help solidify what looks to be one of the better teams in the SEC. Among all of these talented players, one could argue that the best player is DeSean Bishop.

Bishop is a returning running back with plenty of talent, which has led many to share their thoughts on Bishop, including Josh Heupel. Heupel detailed the biggest changes in Bishop ahead of what is set to be his fourth season.

Josh Heupel on DeSean Bishop's Biggest Improvements

Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop (18) smiles in celebration after scoring a touchdown in the Music City Bowl NCAA college football game against Illinois on Dec. 30, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Had a great offseason. Physically stronger, more muscle mass, more speed and acceleration. A year ago, had had some opportunities in games, but hadn’t carried the bulk of it. He’s got a year under his belt with the ball in his hands, does a great job without the ball in his hands, too, and I think he’s really grown that way. So, experienced player that’s played at a really high level that we expect to have a great year,” Heupel said.

DeSean Bishop Enters 2026 With Plenty of Expectations

Jul 20, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers running back Desean Bishop (18) speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bishop is going to be expected to be a top player in the nation when it comes to the running back position. His 2025 success leads many to believe that he will have an even bigger role with the Vols in 2026, as he was progressively getting better. Not only was he getting better, but he was also someone who got better in the offseason.

This was easily showcased in the pictures that went viral for his new physique. This is another reason people believe a big season is coming.

Let's not forget that the Vols will have a brand new starting quarterback this season, leaving many to believe that the Vols could be relying on the run, especially in the early SEC games this season. Unlike usual, it seems that this will be more of a one-man show rather than a new running back every drive. I do believe that there will be more than one running back who plays, but I believe it is quite clear that the starter and the workhorse is set to be Bishop in 2026.

A massive season could be on deck, and fans will get their first look at the returning running back when the Vols play against the Furman Paladins on Saturday.

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