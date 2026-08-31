Six Tennessee Tight Ends That Give Faizon Brandon Significant Offensive Options

Tennessee enters the season with one of the strongest tight end groups in all of the SEC. The Volunteers' tight end group is built around their size (averaging a height of 6’4.7” and a weight 246.3lbs), on-field athletic ability from both a blocking and catching perspective, and their developmental upside, considering there are only three seniors among the group of six.

From an offensive perspective, this provides several imposing pass-catching targets for newly named starting Quarterback Faizon Brandon and here’s closer look at each of the team's tight ends.

Drake Martinez #44 Senior 6’3” 245lbs

Alec Abeln | Tennessee Athletics

Describing Drake Martinez as a journeyman is certainly an understatement. After two successful campaigns with both Houston Christian (2024), where he caught 16 passes for 142 yards and 2 TDs, and University of Tennessee – Martin (2025), where he caught 18 passes for 124 yards and 1 TD, Martinez looks to be a possible target in any short-yardage red-zone scenario that may arise. It remains unknown if he will be a primary rotational player, but fans are likely to see him play in 2026.

Ethan Davis #0 Senior 6’5” 247lbs

Tennessee tight end Ethan Davis (0) and Tennessee defensive lineman Carson Gentle (35) laugh while signing autographs at a Tennessee Football meet and greet at Food City at 6710 Malone Creek Drive in Knoxville, Tenn., on July 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ethan Davis is going to be key for the Volunteers, especially in short-yardage situations, third downs, and red zone opportunities. From an offensive perspective, Davis has great pass-catching ability (21 receptions, 257 yards, and 2 TDs in 2025) while also possessing the ability to be a key blocking asset on short-yardage downs when touchdowns are on the line.

Trent Thomas #82 Senior 6’5” 252lbs

Tennessee’s Trent Thomas during the Orange and White game at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, April 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With one of the biggest frames amongst the team’s six tight ends, Thomas offers significant blocking ability in short-yardage situations, especially those in the red zone. Although he’s known for his blocking, it would surprise me if his offensive performance didn't increase in 2026 versus that of both 2025 and 2024, which saw him catch a combined 5 catches for 39 yards.

Cole Harrison #80 Junior 6’5” 239lbs

From left, Tennessee defensive lineman Tyree Weathersby (18), tight end Cole Harrison (86), place kicker Max Gilbert (90), and punter Jackson Ross (98) walk off their field after the loss to Georgia in an NCAA college football game on September 13, 2025, Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Cole Harrison enters the 2026 season with significant upside after completing his first full offseason as a completely healthy player. Despite recording just one career catch for 16 yards, the two-time SEC Academic Honor Roll selection has shown the resilience and potential needed to overcome past injuries and that in and of itself could earn himself a larger role especially when critical games are on the line.

DaSaahn Brame #7 Sophomore 6’5” 240lbs

Tennessee tight end DaSaahn Brame (7) walks into Ben Hill Griffin Stadium ahead of the NCAA college football game between Tennessee and Florida on November 22, 2025, in Gainesville, Florida. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A valuable asset when it comes to Tennessee running two-tight-end formations, Brame possesses strong upside given his ability to pass-catch (6 receptions, 63 yards during the 2025 season as a freshman) across the middle as well as block. By pairing Brame with either Ethan Davis, the team’s two-tight-end formations could spell trouble for opposing defenses.

Luca Wolf #87 Freshman 6’1” 193lbs

Luca Wolf with Tennessee football coaches Glen Elarbee, Kevin Pendleton, and Alec Abeln. | Luca Wolf/Instagram

Luca Wolf is one of those players who possesses all of the qualities of a battle tested Tight End and the greatest part is, he’s only a freshman. Having impressed Josh Heupel’s staff with his pedigree (having developed through the NFL Academy) as well as his coachability, there’s a very good chance we could see an offensive impact that comes early and comes with a level of regularity throughout the season.

Tennessee’s tight end room combines size, experience and versatility, and with each of these six players contributing across a number of key functions such as blocking, pass-catching, special-teams and situational scenarios, there’s a very good chance all six play throughout the season in some form or fashion. With that said, there’s also a very good chance this group of tight end’s could not only surprise fans but also make a lasting impact on the SEC throughout the 2026 season.

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