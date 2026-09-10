Josh Heupel Details What He's Looking For With Faizon Brandon vs. Georgia Tech

The Tennessee Vols easily won their first matchup of the season, but now the competition has increased greatly. The Vols will travel to Atlanta to face off against Georgia Tech for not only their first road test of the season, but also their first game against a Power 4 opponent.

Though Georgia Tech did fall in their game against the Colorado Buffaloes, thanks to a last-second FG block by former Tennessee Volunteer Boo Carter, this will still be the first test of the season. The game will serve as the first litmus test to see what the season truly has in store for the Vols.

Among the most important things Tennessee fans are eager to see is how Faizon Brandon will look against the increased competition. He was dominant against Furman, but many can look good against FCS competition. The difference between great players is how you look as the competition improves.

Brandon’s debut was still very encouraging from a Tennessee perspective. He performed so well that he did earn SEC Freshman of the Week honors. Despite winning this award, Josh Heupel was still asked what he wants to see from his new starting QB as he prepares for Georgia Tech.

Josh Heupel Details What He Wants to See from Faizon Brandon This Week

Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) throws the ball during a college football game between Tennessee and Furman in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect



“Prepare the right way. Empty the tank in your preparation. That’s understanding what we’re doing. It always comes down to little things. That’s at home or on the road, but on the road, it’s even amplified. Great communication, control, and command of what we’re doing. He’s going to have to make plays, but he’s got to take care of the football, as well,” Josh Heupel

The Vols looked crisp on offense against the Paladins, and a large part of that was the poise of Brandon. Heupel wants Brandon to have some poise and control on the road. If Brandon is able to master the little things, as Heupel puts it, then the Vols should be thrilled with the result once again.

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