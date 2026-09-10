Tennessee vs. Georgia Tech Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 2

The Georgia Tech Bulldogs are coming off a heartbreaking Week 1 loss to the Colorado Buffaloes, losing on a late touchdown with 37 seconds remaining. Unfortunately, things won't get easier for them in Week 2. In fact, things will become even more challenging when they welcome the Tennessee Volunteers to town.

Tennessee is coming off a dominant 56-9 victory in Week 1, but now they have to take a step up in competition against the Yellow Jackets.

Let's dive into the odds and my best for this Week 2 showdown.

Tennessee vs. Georgia Tech Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Tennessee -12.5 (-110)

Georgia Tech +12.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Tennessee -530

Georgia Tech +390

Total

OVER 55.5 (-105)

UNDER 55.5 (-115)

Tennessee vs. Georgia Tech How to Watch

Date: Saturday, September 12

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Tennessee record: 1-0

Georgia Tech record: 0-1

Tennessee vs. Georgia Tech Betting Trends

Tennessee won, but Georgia Tech covered the spread the last time these two teams faced each other in 2017

Tennessee is 2-8 against the spread in its last 10 games

Georgia Tech is 4-6 against the spread in its last 10 games

The UNDER is 6-4 in Tennessee's last 10 games

The OVER is 6-4 in Georgia Tech's last 10 games

Tennessee vs. Georgia Tech Key Player to Watch

DeSean Bishop, RB - Tennessee Volunteers

DeSean Bishop didn't get many carries in Tennessee's Week 1 blowout win, but he made the most of them. He ran the ball 14 times, racking up 97 yards and a touchdown, averaging 6.9 yards per rush. Expect him to get a much heavier workload in Week 2.

Tennessee vs. Georgia Tech Prediction and Best Bet

If Week 1 is any indication, Tennessee should be able to do what it wants against the Georgia Tech defense. Not only did the Volunteers rack up 56 points, but they also gained 638 yards despite letting their backups get plenty of playing time.

Meanwhile, the Georgia Tech offense was extremely disappointing, racking up just 288 yards against a Colorado defense that wasn't expected to be a strong unit heading into this season. They ran the ball 30 times and gained an average of only 1.7 yards per rush.

There are too many red flags surrounding Georgia Tech to think Tennessee doesn't run away with the win and cover in this spot.

Pick: Tennessee -12.5 (-110) via FanDuel

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