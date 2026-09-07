Tennessee Football Quarterback Faizon Brandon Receives Massive Honor Following Debut

The Tennessee Vols dominated the Furman Paladins Saturday to get their first win of the season. In this game, the Vols looked exactly how they were supposed to as the far superior team. There were many good performances, but maybe none more important than freshman Faizon Brandon’s debut.

Faizon Brandon Earns His First SEC Freshman of the Week Honors

Sep 5, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) runs for a touchdown against the Furman Paladins during the first half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Brandon era is off to a fast start as he is already setting records and captivating the attention of the nation. It is not just Vols fans talking about him either, as he has now been named SEC Freshman of the Week.

Anytime you start a new QB, there is always some thought about what will happen once the ball is snapped. Brandon answered all of these thoughts and then put them to rest for good. He looked poised and able to handle the pressure of being Tennessee’s quarterback. It was easy to see why he was the first true freshman QB to start the season opener since 2004.

How Faizon Brandon Won the Award

Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) runs with the ball during a college football game between Tennessee and Furman in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Though the offense did not light up the scoreboard in the first quarter, the score was just 7-0 after the first 12 minutes. Brandon and the offense found their rhythm in the second quarter and never looked back. Brandon left the game in the 3rd quarter but still was able to produce 226 passing yards and 3 passing touchdowns. On the ground, he also added 68 yards rushing on 10 attempts while scoring 2 additional touchdowns.

This five-TD performance tied the Tennessee freshman record for touchdowns in a game and marked the first time since Cam Newton that an SEC freshman had 3 passing and 2 rushing TDs in the same game.

What's Next for Tennessee and Faizon Brandon?

Sep 5, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) and running back DeSean Bishop (18) celebrate a touchdown against the Furman Paladins during the first half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Next week, the competition ramps up for Brandon and the Vols as they play their first Power 4 opponent. They face Georgia Tech in what was supposed to be an exciting matchup but has lost some of its hype after the Yellow Jackets fell to Colorado in week 1.

If Brandon is able to put on a similar performance and win another Freshman of the Week honors, then he might have Volunteer fans feeling like 1996 again.

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