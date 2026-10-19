Josh Heupel Explains Why Tennessee Players Love Jim Knowles

Josh Heupel did not need a long answer to explain how Tennessee players feel about Jim Knowles.

“They love him,” Heupel said.

Those three words set the tone for his praise of the Tennessee defensive coordinator. Heupel described a coach who sets a high bar but still finds ways to have fun with his players.

For Heupel, those traits work hand in hand. Knowles can push his group while building the trust needed to make that approach work.

Tennessee defensive coordinator Jim Knowles during the Vols' spring football practice in Knoxville on March 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A Tough Coach Who Builds Trust

Heupel made it clear that Knowles brings an edge to his job. “You know, he's a Philly guy. Tough, demanding, but they love him and they believe in him and he cuts up and have some fun with them too, man.” That belief is a key part of the picture Heupel painted.

A coach can ask for more effort. He can demand focus and hold players to a high standard. Yet those demands carry more weight when players trust the person making them. Heupel’s words suggest Knowles has built that kind of bond.

His players can see both sides of him. There is the tough coach who expects them to do their jobs. There is also the person who can share a laugh and enjoy time with the group. That mix gives players room to connect with him while still knowing what he expects.

SEC Nation hosts Matt Barrie and Roman Harper talk with Tennessee coach Josh Heupel during their broadcast from Ayres Hall on University of Tennessee’s campus, before Tennessee plays Alabama, in Knoxville, Tenn., Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Heupel Saw the Connection Early

According to Heupel, that bond did not take long to show.

“He's got a great way of connecting with people. Have seen that really from the very beginning in his own way of doing it.”

There is no single way to lead a team. Some moments call for a firm voice. Others call for a lighter touch. Heupel’s praise points to a coach who brings both to his role. He closed his answer with a clear review of Knowles’ work. “Elite job by him tonight.”

That praise covered the performance. The rest of his answer helped explain the bond behind it.

For Tennessee, the value is in having players who believe in their coach and accept his demands. Heupel sees that trust in Knowles’ group.

His message was clear: Knowles can be tough, hold players accountable, and still earn their love. In Heupel’s view, that connection matters. The defense has consistently dominated this season. The praise for Knowles will only grow if they continue to win and make a playoff run. The trust grew even more when the players saw Knowles dance in the post-game locker room celebration.

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