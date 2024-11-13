Josh Heupel Says 'Wait With Anticipation' For Nico Iamaleava Injury Update Tonight
Nico Iamaleava is still questionable to play for Tennessee football on Saturday against Georgia. However, more may be revealed tonight in the injury report.
The Tennessee Volunteers are currently preparing for their huge matchup with Georgia on Saturday in Athens. However, there is much uncertainty around the availability of Tennessee's starting quarterback, Nico Iamaleava.
Iamaleava left the Mississippi State game with a head injury, and there have been doubts as to whether or not he will be available to play this weekend. The Vols' head coach Josh Heupel said on the SEC Coaches Teleconference that fans should be expecting an update on Wednesday night about Iamaleava's health status for the game.
“Nico has been good here in the early part of the week, and at this point in the week, I’ll refer everybody to the availability report that comes out later tonight, and everybody can wait with anticipation for that", Heupel said.
Heupel's comments are sure to only spark more speculation about what the injury report will include when it is released on Wednesday night at 8 p.m. Heupel has seemed to be confident that Iamaleava will play on Saturday, as he stated his expectation is for his quarterback to be ready to go immediately after the Mississippi State game ended. He also stated after the Mississippi State win that they had held Iamaleava out of the second half for precautionary reasons.
The injury report is getting closer and closer to being released. Once it comes out, Tennessee fans should have a better idea of if they are going to get to see Iamaleava suit up on Saturday, or if backup quarterback Gaston Moore will have to take his place.
