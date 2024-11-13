Nico Iamaleava's Status For Georgia Matchup is 'Undetermined'
The Tennessee Volunteers may be without their star quarterback, Nico Iamaleava, for Saturday’s crucial matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs.
According to a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel, Iamaleava is currently in concussion protocol and his status for the game on Saturday is "undetermined."
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel has remained optimistic, noting that Iamaleava participated in Monday’s practice and is in “great shape” to play. The report by Thamel also states that Iamaleava practiced on Tuesday as well. However, as of now, multiple sources, including sports analyst Chris Fallica, are suggesting that Iamaleava will likely sit out due to the lingering effects of a possible concussion.
Iamaleava exited the Mississippi State game after a hit late in the first half forced him out for the remainder of the game. He missed the second half entirely, and did not return to the field to sit on the bench. Concussion protocols generally involve a gradual return to activity, beginning with light exercise, non-contact practice, and finally full-contact drills once all symptoms are gone. Tennessee’s medical staff would need to fully clear him for game action, and any lingering symptoms could keep him sidelined.
Without Iamaleava, the Volunteers would face an uphill battle against Georgia, who currently ranks among the best defenses in the SEC. Tennessee would have to turn to Gaston Moore, who performed admirably in relief of Iamaleava against Mississippi State. However, the Bulldogs have one of the worst defenses in college football, a far cry the caliber of defense that Moore would be facing at Georgia.
The Wednesday night injury report should provide more insight into Iamaleava's status for the game.
