Volunteer Country

College Football Playoff Rankings Released: Did the Tennessee Volunteers Move?

The second round of college football playoff rankings have been released. Did the Tennessee Volunteers move?

Jonathan Williams

Nov 9, 2024; Knoxville, Tennessee Volunteers, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) throws to wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (not pictured) for a touchdown against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the first half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Caitie McMekin/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
Nov 9, 2024; Knoxville, Tennessee Volunteers, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) throws to wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (not pictured) for a touchdown against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the first half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Caitie McMekin/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images / Caitie McMekin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The second round of college football playoff rankings has been released. Did the Tennessee Volunteers move?

The Tennessee Volunteers handled business this past weekend as they defeated Mississippi State despite quarterback Nico Iamaleava having to leave the game due to injury. The Volunteers remain with just one loss this season but now they are faced with the task of playing Georgia in Athens this next week.

Georgia took a loss to Ole Miss this weekend which was their second on the season. That also means that Saturday's game is an elimination game for the Bulldogs. College Gameday has also announced that they will be in town for the big-time SEC matchup.

Postseason play is approaching rapidly and the college football season is nearing an end, so how the college football playoff rankings looked on Tuesday night:

*This article will be updated when the official college football playoff rankings are released*

College Football Playoff Rankings:

  1. .
  15. Texas A&M
  16. Kansas State
  17. Colorado
  18. Washington State
  19. Louisville
  20. Clemson
  21. South Carolina
  22. LSU
  23. Missouri
  24. Army
  25. Tulane

Other Tennessee News:

Join The Community:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

Published |Modified
Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Home/Football