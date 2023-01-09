Juwan Mitchell Will Transfer

Linebacker Juwan Mitchell will leave Tennessee, per On3 Sports. The senior defender announced the decision on Monday afternoon after Oregon wide receiver Dont'e Thornton announced that he would transfer to Knoxville.

Mitchell logged 21 tackles and an interception with the Volunteers this season. He transferred to Tennessee after spending the first two seasons of his collegiate career with Texas. He will now search for his third program in hopes of finding a route to the professional level to continue his career.

Tennessee 2023 Signing Class

Nico Iamaleava, QB

Khalifa Keith, RB

DeSean Bishop, RB (Has not signed LOI)

Nathan Leacock, WR

Nate Spillman, WR

Ethan Davis, TE

McCallan Castles, TE (Transfer)

Vysen Lang, G

Larry Johnson III, OT

Shamurad Umarov, OT

Ayden Bussell, OT

Andrej Karic, OT (Transfer)

Caleb Herring, EDGE

Nathan Robinson, EDGE

Chandavian Bradley, EDGE

Daevin Hobbs, DL

Tyree Weathersby, DL

Arion Carter, ILB

Jalen Smith, ILB

Jeremiah Telander, ILB

Keenan Pili, LB (Transfer)

Jordan Matthews, CB

Rickey Gibson, CB

Cristian Conyer, CB

John Slaughter, S

Jack Luttrell, S

Cameron Seldon, ATH

Trevor Duncan, ATH

Charles Campbell, K (Transfer)

Current Transfer List

Walker Merrill, WR (Portal)

Jimmy Holiday, WR (Portal)

Jimmy Calloway, WR (Louisville)

Len'Neth Whitehead, RB (Portal)



Justin Williams-Thomas, RB (Stanford)

Miles Campbell, TE (Portal)



William Parker, OL (Portal)

Savion Herring, OL (Portal)



RJ Perry, T (Portal)

Jordan Phillips, DL (Maryland)

Romello Edwards, DB (Portal)

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VConFN.