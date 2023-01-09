Juwan Mitchell Will Transfer
Linebacker Juwan Mitchell will leave Tennessee, per On3 Sports. The senior defender announced the decision on Monday afternoon after Oregon wide receiver Dont'e Thornton announced that he would transfer to Knoxville.
Mitchell logged 21 tackles and an interception with the Volunteers this season. He transferred to Tennessee after spending the first two seasons of his collegiate career with Texas. He will now search for his third program in hopes of finding a route to the professional level to continue his career.
Tennessee 2023 Signing Class
- Nico Iamaleava, QB
- Khalifa Keith, RB
- DeSean Bishop, RB (Has not signed LOI)
- Nathan Leacock, WR
- Nate Spillman, WR
- Ethan Davis, TE
- McCallan Castles, TE (Transfer)
- Vysen Lang, G
- Larry Johnson III, OT
- Shamurad Umarov, OT
- Ayden Bussell, OT
- Andrej Karic, OT (Transfer)
- Caleb Herring, EDGE
- Nathan Robinson, EDGE
- Chandavian Bradley, EDGE
- Daevin Hobbs, DL
- Tyree Weathersby, DL
- Arion Carter, ILB
- Jalen Smith, ILB
- Jeremiah Telander, ILB
- Keenan Pili, LB (Transfer)
- Jordan Matthews, CB
- Rickey Gibson, CB
- Cristian Conyer, CB
- John Slaughter, S
- Jack Luttrell, S
- Cameron Seldon, ATH
- Trevor Duncan, ATH
- Charles Campbell, K (Transfer)
Current Transfer List
Read More
- Walker Merrill, WR (Portal)
- Jimmy Holiday, WR (Portal)
- Jimmy Calloway, WR (Louisville)
- Len'Neth Whitehead, RB (Portal)
- Justin Williams-Thomas, RB (Stanford)
- Miles Campbell, TE (Portal)
- William Parker, OL (Portal)
- Savion Herring, OL (Portal)
- RJ Perry, T (Portal)
- Jordan Phillips, DL (Maryland)
- Romello Edwards, DB (Portal)
