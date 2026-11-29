No. 5 Tennessee wrapped up a 10-2 regular season with a 26-12 win at Vanderbilt. This season has been a case of "just watch," as the Volunteers proved their doubters wrong and reached the position to play in the College Football Playoff.

A team picked to finish eighth in the Southeastern Conference in the preseason was two 3-point losses away from going undefeated.

Head coach Josh Heupel and his staff have done a tremendous job playing to this team's strengths. It isn't what anyone was used to seeing from Heupel, but he deserves credit for doing what it takes to win. It doesn't always look pretty, and it isn't the flashiest product you will ever see, but the number in the win column matters more than style.

The job isn't done, with the CFP still ahead. Tennessee's defense, led by defensive coordinator and Broyles Award nominee Jim Knowles, has played like a championship unit. If the Vols host a first-round game, a full Neyland Stadium crowd would make things even harder for the opponent. Ask any visiting team about their experiences this season.

Tennessee defensive back Ty Redmond (4) and Tennessee defensive lineman Xavier Gilliam (2) celebrate after a play during an NCAA college football game on Nov. 28, 2026, Nashville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Many questioned the defense before Knowles' first season, and it has become the strength of the team. Tennessee set a program record with 51 sacks, and 16 different players have been part of them, which shows the production has come from across the defense.

Xavier Gilliam has led a young front that has kept improving, and he leads the team with 12.5 tackles for loss. When Tyree Weathersby went down for the season, Jordan Norman stepped in. Weathersby had seven sacks in nine games, and Norman has added four sacks and six tackles for loss.

The linebackers and secondary have also helped in the pass rush, and the red zone defense has been one of the team's best units. The Vols have allowed only 12 touchdowns inside the 20 all season. Heupel said the defense has let Tennessee play a different style of football, including being aggressive offensively on fourth down, knowing his defense can get a stop.

Tennessee went undefeated in November, outscoring its opponents 109-38. Over those four games, the Volunteers held opponents to an average of 251.5 yards and 9.5 points.

Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop (18) arrives before a NCAA football game between Tennessee and Vanderbilt at Firstbank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., on Nov. 28, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With young quarterbacks and injuries across the lineup, Tennessee has leaned on a physical run game to control games. The Vols are averaging 214.5 rushing yards per game with 26 rushing touchdowns. De'Sean Bishop leads the way with 1,215 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns.

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With Bishop out Saturday, Javin Gordon ran for 129 yards on 31 carries, and Justin Baker put in 84 yards on 13 carries. When players have gone down, the next man up has produced, one of the most impressive parts of this season.

All three phases of the game have played a major role in the success of this team, from punter Jackson Ross flipping field position and pinning teams deep to placekicker Cooper Ranvier making 24 of 25 field goals this season.

Nov 21, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee linebacker Brayden Rouse (28) reacts with punter Jackson Ross (98) after making a field goal against Louisiana State during the second half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ross is averaging 44.5 yards per punt, and 24 of his 52 punts have pinned opponents inside the 20. Heupel is able to rely on any part of his team to win. He deserves a national coach of the year selection.

A strong defense, a physical run game, and a reliable kicker give Tennessee a good shot at winning in the playoff. Getting healthier matters too, even though the players with season-ending injuries won't come back. The players who are "healthy" will benefit from this break. At this point in the season, everyone is banged up to some degree.

Also, George MacIntyre looks like he is coming along better and better. Saturday night, he dropped some dimes, completing 19 of 29 passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns. Tennessee doesn't need him to do much, but the more he brings, the more it opens up a run game that has been strong all year. If he can continue that in the playoffs, there is no telling how far this team can go.

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