Tennessee Football Star Snubbed From Mel Kiper Jr.'s Top Five

Despite ranking second in the SEC in rushing yards, Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop narrowly misses Mel Kiper Jr.'s top five running backs for the 2027 NFL Draft.

Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop has established himself as one of the Southeastern Conference's most productive offensive players, but his impressive numbers weren't quite enough to land him among ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr.'s top five running back prospects for the 2027 NFL Draft.

Kiper released his latest rankings Thursday, listing Bishop among the players who "just missed" the top five. Despite the omission, the Knoxville native continues to put together an impressive 2026 campaign.

Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop (18) fights his way into the end zone for the game-sealing touchdown during a college football game between Tennessee and Arkansas at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark., on Oct. 10, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Bishop Among SEC's Leading Rushers

Through six games, Bishop ranks second in the SEC with 678 rushing yards, trailing only Missouri's Jamal Roberts, who has accumulated 828 yards.

Bishop has recorded 107 carries, eight rushing touchdowns and an impressive 6.3 yards per attempt. His average of 113 rushing yards per game ranks second in the conference and eighth nationally.

Perhaps even more impressive is his ability to produce after contact. According to Tennessee Athletics, 465 of Bishop's rushing yards have come after contact, while 422 have occurred in the second half of games.

Those numbers demonstrate his physical running style and ability to deliver when Tennessee needs him most.

Oct 10, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Shelton Lewis (2) and defensive back Christian Harrison (1) tackle Tennessee Volunteers running back DeSean Bishop (18) short of the goal line during the fourth quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dominant Performances Against Auburn and Arkansas

Bishop's most impressive performance came against Auburn on October 3, when he rushed for a career-high 220 yards and three touchdowns on 34 carries.

His performance helped Tennessee secure a 24–14 victory and earned him SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week honors.

One week later, Bishop delivered another outstanding performance against Arkansas, rushing for 138 yards on 19 carries.

His career-long 59-yard run helped set up the game-winning touchdown, which Bishop scored from eight yards out with 1:57 remaining in Tennessee's 24–17 victory.

DeSean Bishop went for 138 yards on 19 carries after ripping off that 59-yarder to start the game-winning drive. pic.twitter.com/mbyIRGtKXx — @GrantRamey (@GrantRamey) October 10, 2026

Bishop's NFL Draft Stock Continues Rising

Kiper's rankings feature Florida's Jadan Baugh at No. 1, followed by Miami's Mark Fletcher Jr., Ole Miss' Kewan Lacy, Georgia's Nate Frazier and Texas' Hollywood Smothers.

Bishop joined BYU's LJ Martin and Alabama's Justice Haynes among the players who narrowly missed the top five.

The recognition comes after Bishop rushed for 1,076 yards and 16 touchdowns during the 2025 season, earning second-team All-SEC honors.

Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop (18) runs the ball during a game between Tennessee and Auburn in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, Oct. 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Plenty of Opportunities Remain

Bishop's production makes him one of Tennessee's most valuable offensive weapons, particularly as the Volunteers continue navigating their SEC schedule.

With Alabama visiting Neyland Stadium on Saturday, Bishop will have another opportunity to showcase his abilities against a nationally recognized opponent.

While Kiper currently has five running backs ahead of him, Bishop's combination of production, physicality and consistency could make him difficult for NFL scouts to overlook.

For now, the numbers speak for themselves. Bishop is producing like one of the SEC's best running backs, even if his draft ranking hasn't quite caught up.

Oct 10, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Tennessee Volunteers running back DeSean Bishop (18) runs the ball as Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Shelton Lewis (2) tries to tackle him during the fourth quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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