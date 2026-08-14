Kelsey Pope Brags on Tennessee Football Wide Receiver Joakim Dodson

The Tennessee Volunteers have been on a mission, as they are all looking to get better when it comes to the development of their skill set and craft as a whole. One of the players who has been getting better constantly is second-year wide receiver Joakim Dodson.

Dodson recently received some praise from Kelsey Pope, who had great things to say about him.

Kelsey Pope Speaks Highly of Joakim Dodson

Tennessee wide receiver Joakim Dodson (89) runs a in touchdown against the Illinois off of a kick-off return during the fourth quarter of the Liberty Mutual Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Yeah, I think those types of moments, they definitely add to confidence. But I think ultimately as players, you've got to choose to use that. And Joe has done that so far in camp. For him, just coming off the offseason, individually, his biggest focus for me was just to be more consistent, and we’ve got to be able to really be able to add value in the run game for the position that he plays. So coming off of that touchdown, I think he's done that and he’s tried to take advantage of that momentum. He’s had a solid camp so far," Pope said when talking about Dodson.

The Tennessee Volunteers have been doing a great job when it comes to the camp and developing the wide receiver position, which is also something that Pope discussed, which could go to show that Joakim Dodson could be considered for the job as well, even though he isn't going to be a favorite to land the job due to the fact that he is going to be a primary slot.

Kelsey Pope Continues His Search, Could Joakim Dodson Be the Answer?

Tennessee wide receiver Travis Smith Jr. (1) goes through a drill in front of wide receivers coach Kelsey Pope (center, back) during the Vols' spring football practice in Knoxville on March 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"I am still searching. We’ve got to get consistent right now. So it’s literally a search. If you know somebody, let me know. It’s wide open right now. And for me it's just consistency daily. Like not being up and down and that's what I am getting right now," Pope said when talking about a third starter.

Dodson will need to make some moves during the scrimmage if he wants to win the job or be considered for the job. Even if he isn't going to win the job, he will still need to show out to earn some game reps come this fall. Here is what Pope said he is looking for.

Joakim Dodson's Chance to Show Out

Tennessee wide receiver Joakim Dodson (89) celebrates after scoring a touchdown after catching the ball during a kickoff return during the 2025 Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., on Dec. 30, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“That’s a good question. I think going into a stadium like Neyland, a cool resource for us because it’s imposing. You go in there, and it feels like this is important. So that kind of adds pressure, which translates to game day. So for me, it’s just like who is the moment not to big for? You know what I mean? You go into Neyland a lot of times and guys look completely different from what they’ve done on the practice field because that’s an imposing place. We’re going to play there. There’s going to be 100,000 more people in there when we get there. Like who's not afraid of the moment/ Some guys get in there, and the game just looks sped up for them. You see the play snapped and the eyes are all over the place and not going through the progressions, pass game, run game, whatever. That kind of indicates that, man, this feels like everything’s moving too fast. When you see some they go in, and they cut it loose, and then they play after play and they’re asking for more. That’s when you know guys are ready," Pope said.