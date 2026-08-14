Watch: Everything DaSaahn Brame, Joakim Dodson, and Radarious Jackson Said Ahead of Tennessee Football's Scrimmage

The Tennessee Volunteers are fresh off their final media session ahead of what is expected to be the first scrimmage of the fall. The media had the opportunity to speak with DaSaahn Brame, Radarious Jackson, and Joakim Dodson. Each of them is in a different stage within the roster, but they all had key things to say ahead of the scrimmage. Here is what the Tennessee Vols said before the big event on Saturday.

DaSaahn Brame Speaks to the Media

The Tennessee Volunteers tight end is expected to have a massive season this year. Expecting to be the rotational tight end for the team, Brame discusses his upcoming season and what his second year looks like ahead of time. Here is what he had to say.

Joakim Dodson Speaks to the Media

Joakim Dodson is next to make the list, as he was one of the players who spoke to the media following the practice on Friday and ahead of the scrimmage that is currently set to take place on Saturday. There was plenty to talk about with Dodson, as he discussed what his second season looks like, along with being in the wide receiver room that he is in. Here is what he had to say.

Radarious Jackson Speaks to the Media

Radarious Jackson is set to be one of the main wide receivers on the roster, as he is actively one of the favorites to win the third wide receiver job on the other side of Braylon Staley, while Mike Matthews has all but locked in his spot on the outside. Jackson had plenty to discuss on Friday following practice and ahead of the Vols' first fall scrimmage on Saturday, as he discussed the upcoming season and the offseason work. Here is what he had to say.

Each of these three players is going to be a massive part of the team in some way, shape, or form. I believe that a big season is incoming for the two wide receivers now that coach Kelsey Pope has discussed what he is looking for in his wide receivers, and both have seemingly fit the mold. I also believe that a massive season is on the horizon for Brame, who I think is going to be a split-starter for the Vols in 2026. Brame was electric in his snaps last season, and an even bigger season is coming up, in my opinion.