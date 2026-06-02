Two Tennessee Football Wide Receivers Ranked Best Per Class

As we continue towards football season, many preseason awards and recognition is being presented.

The Tennessee Volunteers were featured on a recent ranking of the wide receiver position. The list names the top pass catcher for each class, which ranges from true freshman all the way to 5th year senior.

The Tennessee football program was represented by RS-So. Braylon Staley and Fr. TK Keys. The Volunteer receivers were among Eugene Wilson, Malachi Toney, Jeremiah Smith, and others. A very talented list to say the least.

College Football Alerts (CFBAlerts) names the No. 1 receiver for each class ahead of the 2026 season.

@CFBAlerts_ ranked the best College Football wide receivers by class 👀



Freshman: Tennessee’s TK Keys

Redshirt Freshman: Florida’s Dallas Wilson

Sophomore: Miami’s Malachi Toney

Redshirt Sophomore: Tennessee’s Braylon Staley

Junior: OSU’s Jeremiah Smith

Redshirt Junior: LSU’s… pic.twitter.com/BQMBfFSVCG — College Football Alerts  (@CFBAlerts_) June 1, 2026

Braylon Staley

Nov 1, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Braylon Staley (14) runs for a touchdown against the Oklahoma Sooners during the second half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

Staley is labeled as the top wide-out for the redshirt sophomores. The South Carolina native played in just four games his true freshman season before redshirting. The first-year receiver would haul in 3 receptions for 21-yards on the year.



In 2025, Staley took a huge step in the redshirt sophomore season. The second-year contributor would be one of three receivers to go over the 800-yard mark (837), joining recently drafted Chris Brazzell II and So. Mike Matthews.



There is anticipation of Staley taking a step and a half this time around as his role will increase along with Matthews to fill the void of Brazzell. On top of that, there will be a new starting quarterback on Rocky Top this season, so the experience and leadership of the receivers will be vital in the growth of two young signal callers.

TK Keys

Dale Dowden - Vols on SI

TK Keys will enter his first season this upcoming Fall. Keys was one of the top wide receiver prospects n the country. Rated a five-star talent and being ranked among the top 10, Keys was a huge priority of Kelsey Pope and the Tennessee Vols.



The talented freshman was nursing a nagging lower body injury, which slowed the process up initially. However, Keys is really good friends with freshman quarterback, Faizon Brandon.



Keys moved around a good bit during the Orange and White Game, showing very positive signs going into the off-season. With Brazzell leaving, the question remains on who steps up to fill the spot that was vacated. It would be a collective effort, but nonetheless, I expect to see Keys during the season.

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