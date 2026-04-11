Live Updates - Tennessee Football's Orange & White Spring Game

***Note: The live updates will begin the moment that the spring game begins, which is currently slated for 2:00 PM EST. In order to receive the updates, make sure you refresh the story. This story will be updated frequently. If you would rather get updates via X, you can do so by following @CalebSisk_ on X.***

Live Updates - Tennessee Football's Orange & White Game

Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) during the Vols' first spring football practice in Knoxville on March 16, 2026. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The event will begin at 2:00 PM EST.

Pre-Game Information

The Orange & White game is finally here, as spring football is coming to a close. This event is always the most anticipated event of the college football offseason, as it is one that many attend as fans due to the admission being free and the position battles being up a whole other level.

This year, there are many position battles worth looking at, including the obvious position battle that everyone will be keeping an eye on. That position battle being the quarterback position. The quarterback competition is made up of two valuable options, as the Vols will be looking to see who will be the best signal caller for the offense this season.

The two main options are Faizon Brandon and George MacIntyre, who are both expected to get a good bit of the reps for the Tennessee offense during the spring game, as this event could play a huge factor in who has the advantage entering the summer.

Another position battle will be the wide receiver No. 3 battle, as the first two wide receivers are locked down at this time with Braylon Staley and Mike Matthews. This will be something many will be looking forward to seeing on the field, and it will be something we look to report on in these live updates.

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