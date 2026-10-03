Live Updates: Tennessee Football vs. Auburn

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Live Updates: Tennessee vs. Auburn

The game has yet to start for the Tennessee Vols and the Auburn Tigers. Kickoff is set for a few minutes after 3:30 PM EDT. I would say that fans should join the live updates around 3:40 PM EDT.

Pre-Game Articles Worth Reading

Pre-Game Information

The Tennessee Volunteers are set for their second SEC game of the season, as the Vols are set to play against the Auburn Tigers. This is the fifth game for the Vols overall, as they are entering the contest with a 3-1 record following their first loss pof the season last weekend against the Texas Longhorns.

As for the Vols, they have already defeated the Kennesaw State Owls, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, and the Furman Paladins.

The Auburn Tigers are entering this game with the same record, as they are two weeks removed from their loss to the Florida Gators. As of now, Auburn holds wins over Baylor, Southern Miss, and Vanderbilt.

This game will feature plenty of familiar faces for both teams, as Kayin Lee will play against the Auburn Tigers for the first time since he announced his transfer from the program. As for the Vols, they have to play against one of their former offensive coordinators, who is now the head coach for the Auburn Tigers. The Vols will also have to play against one of their former receivers, as Chas Nimrod is set to be catching passes for the Tigers in this one.

This game is a must-win for both teams, but this is especially the case for the Vols, who have hopes of being in the college football playoffs this season. With that being said, Josh Heupel knows there are some things that need to be fixed. Here is what Heupel said to open the week.

“Good afternoon. Champions Weekend. This weekend we’ll honor and have a bunch of champions from a lot of different sports here. Looking forward to seeing them. And obviously, another conference game. So, I’m excited about that. Good opponent. Coach (Alex) Golesh and his staff have done a good job here this year, but (also) since he became head coach, dating back to USF as well. So, a lot of familiarity with a lot of their staff. And looking forward to the contest,” Heupel said.

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