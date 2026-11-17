Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop has spent his college football career proving people wrong. Now, the Knoxville native is one step closer to taking home one of the sport's most meaningful individual honors.

On Tuesday, Tennessee announced that Bishop has been named one of three finalists for the 2026 Burlsworth Trophy, an award presented annually to the nation's most outstanding college football player who began his career as a walk-on.

For Tennessee fans, the recognition is another reminder of just how far Bishop has come. What started as an opportunity to represent his hometown program has turned into one of the best individual success stories in college football.

Tennessee quarterback George MacIntyre (12) celebrates a touchdown with Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop (18) during a football game between Tennessee and Kentucky at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Nov. 7, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

From Knoxville Walk-On to SEC Star

Not every college football star arrives on campus with five stars next to his name, a national recruiting ranking, or expectations of becoming an immediate contributor.

Bishop certainly didn't.

A former standout at Karns High School in Knoxville, Bishop joined Tennessee as a walk-on before eventually earning a scholarship in the spring of 2025.

Since then, he has developed into one of the most productive running backs in the Southeastern Conference.

Bishop becomes just the second Tennessee player to be named a Burlsworth Trophy finalist, joining former Volunteers linebacker Nick Reveiz, who received the recognition in 2010.

Nov 7, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers running back DeSean Bishop (18) carries the ball against the Kentucky Wildcats during the fourth quarter at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DeSean Bishop's 2026 Season Has Been Special

While Bishop's journey is impressive, his production on the football field makes him a legitimate contender for the award.

Through Tennessee's first 10 games of the 2026 season, Bishop has rushed for 1,163 yards and 13 touchdowns, establishing himself as one of the conference's most dangerous offensive weapons.

His 1,163 rushing yards lead the SEC, while his 13 rushing touchdowns rank second in the conference.

Bishop has also recorded six games with at least 100 rushing yards, demonstrating his ability to consistently produce against some of college football's toughest competition.

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Perhaps even more impressive is his physical running style. According to Pro Football Focus, Bishop has accumulated 833 rushing yards after contact, ranking sixth nationally.

His outstanding season has also earned him semifinalist recognition for the Maxwell Award, Walter Camp Player of the Year Award, and Doak Walker Award.

Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop (18) is grabbed by South Carolina defensive back Peyton Williams (31) during a college football game at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C., on Oct. 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Can Bishop Bring the Burlsworth Trophy to Tennessee?

Bishop joins Notre Dame wide receiver Jordan Faison and Oklahoma State quarterback Drew Mestemaker as the three finalists for this year's award.

Mestemaker previously won the Burlsworth Trophy in 2025 while playing at North Texas.

The 2026 winner will be announced on December 7 at the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Arkansas.

For Tennessee fans, Bishop's story represents everything that makes college football special.

He wasn't handed a starting position. He wasn't one of the nation's most celebrated recruits. He simply took advantage of an opportunity, worked his way onto the field, and became one of the SEC's best running backs.

Whether Bishop ultimately wins the Burlsworth Trophy or not, his journey from Knoxville walk-on to national award finalist is already something worth celebrating.

And there would be something particularly fitting about seeing a hometown kid bring another prestigious national honor back to Rocky Top.

Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop (18) carries the ball during a college football game against South Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C., on Oct. 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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