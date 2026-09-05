Live Updates: Tennessee Football vs. Furman Paladins

Live Updates: Tennessee vs. Furman

Jul 20, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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First Quarter: Has yet to begin.

Pre-Game Information

Tennessee wide receiver Mike Matthews (4) celebrates on the field during a NCAA football game against Kentucky at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky on Oct. 25, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Tennessee Volunteers are set for their first game of the season, as they are joined by the Furman Paladins on what seems to be a bright and sunny day in Knoxville, Tennessee. The weather does seem like it will be nice today. It is unlikely to rain, but obviously anything can change.

The Vols will alos honor Dolly Parton, as Danny White announced some changes.

"Please stay hydrated. We’ll have free water fill-up stations located throughout the concourse. Drink it. Please. I promise it’s free. In addition, our helmet stickers won’t be the only way we honor Dolly on Saturday. We've got tributes planned throughout the game and I’d strongly encourage y’all to stay in your seats for the end of the halftime show (and again in between the third and fourth quarters) Fired up to see everyone Saturday. Go Vols," AD Danny White said on X.

This is the first game of the season, as the Vols play their only FCS game of the season. Prior to this game, the Paladins played against the Anderson Trojans in a game that they won, so the Vols will be playing against an undefeated team.

This is a game that many have been excited for due to the fact that there are many changes. In fact, the Tennessee Vols have a brand-new defensive coordinator in town, as the Vols have a brand new defensive coordinator for the first time since 2021. The Vols will also start true freshman quarterback Faizon Brandon for the first time in his career, as he is the first Tennessee true freshman to start the season at the position since Brent Schaeffer in 2004.

The Vols also have some returning talent in town, as some of the biggest stars of last season remain on the team. This includes DeSean Bishop, a returning running back, who finished last season with over 1,000 rushing yards. The Vols will also return the likes of Mike Matthews, Braylon Staley, and Arion Carter, although he won't be playing this game due to an NCAA-led suspension.

How to Watch: Tennessee vs. Furman

Jul 20, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers running back Desean Bishop (18) speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

• Game Day: Saturday, Sep 5, 2026

• Game Time: 3:30 PM EDT

• TV: SEC Network +

• Streaming: ESPN App

• Live Updates: Tune in to Vols On SI for Live Updates

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