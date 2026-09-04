Danny White Announces More Dolly Parton Tributes for Tennessee Football's Season Opener

The Tennessee Volunteers are inching closer to kickoff, as they are set for an event that fans have been waiting for since the conclusion of the Tennessee Vols' last contest, which was in the Winter.

The Vols will be playing against the Furman Paladins, as this game is set to take place at Neyland Stadium around 3:30 PM EST. This game is one that the Vols are expected to win, and it is a game that the Vols have been expected to honor Dolly Parton. The team announced that they would wear a Dolly Parton helmet sticker for the full season, but there will be even more tributes during the contest on Saturday.

Here is what Danny White had to say about the tributes, along with the weather being hot, leading Tennessee to leave fill-up stations along the concourse.

Danny White on More Dolly Parton Tributes

Dolly Parton during an interview at Dollywood Friday, Mar. 21, 2014 for the new Firechaser ride. Dolly Parton At Dollywood 2014 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Vol Nation, Saturday is almost here! And it's gonna be a hot one. Please stay hydrated. We’ll have free water fill-up stations located throughout the concourse. Drink it. Please. I promise it’s free. In addition, our helmet stickers won’t be the only way we honor Dolly on Saturday. We've got tributes planned throughout the game and I’d strongly encourage y’all to stay in your seats for the end of the halftime show (and again in between the third and fourth quarters) Fired up to see everyone Saturday. Go Vols,' AD Danny White said on X.

This statement comes just days after Josh Heupel announced his initial game week thoughts, even making the confirmation that Tennessee will honor Dolly Parton.

"Game week in Tennessee, ready to go play some ball. I am looking forward to seeing our fans. For a bunch of our players, first experience inside Neyland Stadium. Everybody inside the program is excited about kicking this thing off on Saturday."

"Culmination of the work that goes into it, dating all the way back to last January as we started our offseason program. I'm excited to go play and compete with these guys, and you know ultimately we will find out where we are at, and where we have got to continue to grow, but looking forward to the weekend. It would be remiss if I didn't talk about the passing of Dolly Parton."

"All that she has meant across the world, this country, and certainly the queen of East Tennessee. A lady that was extremely proud of her roots. You look at her impact; you know, just her ability to give back and make an impact on people. Certainly here in East Tennessee."

"She meant a lot to people across the country, but certainly here in the state of Tennessee, too, so we will be wearing a sticker patch on the back of our helmet to recognize her accomplishments and everything that she has meant, as she had an impact here in Tennessee. So, I also want to wish Coach Webb and our golf team good luck, as they tee it up and start their season here today, so with that, I will open it up to questions," Heupel said

This is likely to go well with the fans in attendance, as many have learned to love, who many consider the "Queen of Country".

Send your questions, comments, and hot takes to our email tennesseeonsi@gmail.com for the chance to be featured in an article!

Follow Our Social Media Accounts

• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)

Sign up for our newsletter to have articles sent straight to your email daily HERE.