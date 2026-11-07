Live Updates: Tennessee Football vs. Kentucky

Current Score: Kentucky 0, Tennessee 0

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First Quarter

15:00: The game is set to kick off around 6:20 PM EST. It's football time in Tennessee. The Vols will kick. It's a touchback to begin the game. Here comes Kenny Minchey and the Kentucky offense. The first play is a gain of seven on a rush. The second play is a pass out wide, which is blown up. Spooky Rocky Top is on the speakers, and it's 3rd and 3 here in Neyland early. He gets a first down, and the Wildcats are down to the 42-yard line. There is a pass thrown out wide to Nic Anderson for a gain of six. Andres Clarke Jr. is the early workhorse for the Wildcats. He gets the first down early. Ty Redmond blows the Kentucky wide receiver up on the outside. It is 2nd and 10. The rush is by Jovantae Barnes. Barnes gains about half the distance. 3rd and 6 here. Barnes rushes for a first down, but there is a flag on the play. Holding offense. This is coming back. 3rd and 16 here. Kenny Darby gains eight yards, but the Wildcats will have to punt. Qua Moss back deep.

10:27: Qua Moss calls for fair catch at the 11, and the Vols will open up shop with 89 yards to go until the end zone. Media timeout before the first snap. The first snap is here, and it is a handoff to DeSean Bishop, who gains about three yards. The first pass goes to Staley, who nearly gains the first down, but is just short. There is an injured defender on the play. Faizon Brandon took a snap, but then came out. MacIntyre went deep, but he and Braylon Staley didn't connect. Bishop gains two, and it is now 3rd and 8 here. The third down play is busted from the jump after a great defensive effort in the backfield, which forced an incomplete pass. Tennessee will punt. Kick-catch interference is being called.

8:21: This game is scoreless at the moment. Media timeout before the Wildcats get another crack at things on offense. It's 1st and 10 here. Minchey is in a trips set. Pass out wide is blown up by Jeremiah Telander. A gain of just one. Minchey scrambles for his life before he just throws the ball away. 3rd and 9 is on deck here. A pass out to the tight end, Willie Rodriguez, moves the chains. Two yards on the first play of that drive. That play is intercepted by Dejuan Lane. That's something else that adds to his resume.

6:23: Tennessee gains five on play No. 1.

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Pre Game Information

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Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

The Tennessee Volunteers will play against the Kentucky Wildcats in yet another matchup, as this is the second of the three games that they will play against a team that they will match up with every single season. The only team that they will play this season outside of the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Kentucky Wildcats, which they will play every year, is the Vanderbilt Commodores.

This means that this team is considered a rival, and this game is the exact definition of that term. Although this game has been mostly one-sided as of late, with the Vols leading the series by a massive margin, this is still a big-game feeling for those in Knoxville. The stakes are simply understood. You win, and you continue to be in or around the playoff picture. If you lose, the thoughts of the playoffs begin to disappear, although there is still a chance for a handful of three-loss programs to make the big dance.

Kentucky only has one loss this season, which makes this game a bit different for them, but they would love nothing more than to spoil the Vols' playoff chances. This is a game that the Vols know that they can win, but shouldn't expect to win without the hard work, which is required in every SEC game.

This is "Dark Mode" for the Vols, an event that features the black uniforms that many have learned to love. Of course, the record is also favorable for the Vols, with only two losses for them in the uniforms. However, the record is wiped clean with the new Adidas deal, so technically the past uniform's record doesn't matter as much.

Regardless, this is a big game that everyone will want to keep their eye on.

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