Kentucky's Mikkel Skinner Makes Absurd Neyland Stadium Claim After Loss vs. Tennessee

The Tennessee Volunteers defeated the Kentucky Wildcats in a game that wasn't particularly close. The final score of the game was 34-6, as the Wildcats were only able to score two field goals, which is extremely uncharacteristic for the Will Stein offense.

The Wildcats faced a tough atmosphere inside Neyland Stadium during what many know and love as "Dark Mode". This is a game that features a unique theme for the jersey, and fans were encouraged to wear a dark mode-themed shirt, which many did.

While there have been many to accept what has happened with the Kentucky vs. Tennessee game, there has been some who have simply made some absurd claims. This includes tight end Mikkel Skinner, who made a claim that was recently posted by On3.

NEW: Kentucky TE Mikkel Skinner on Tennessee's crowd noise:



"It was loud, but I started peeping what Tennessee was doing. When they scored, the fans, shit was not nearly as loud. But when we was on third down it was loud because the speakers were pumping fake crowd noise. It’s… https://t.co/W1EaY8WHBt pic.twitter.com/VbFVmvwpr1 — On3 (@On3) November 9, 2026

"It was loud, but I started peeping what Tennessee was doing. When they scored, the fans, s*** was not nearly as loud. But when we was on third down it was loud because the speakers were pumping fake crowd noise. It’s not real," Skinner said.

The claim being made is that the Volunteers pump noise, which makes things louder and more difficult to deal with. While many may believe what he is saying, this couldn't be further from the truth.

This is a claim that was made years ago, which was quickly shut down by Athletic Director Danny White, who said that the noise is natural and simply comes from 100,000+ screaming Tennessee fans who are passionate about the sport and team that they love.

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For those who don't know, Neyland Stadium has been noted as one of the loudest stadiums in all of college football, which is due to the large attendance and rowdy game-day lifestyle that the fans have created for themselves. This crowd can completely change a game. Ask Baker Mayfield and many of the other greats who have testified to the level of noise. Some past players have even said that it gets extremely loud to the point that the ball begins to move.

With that being said, it is no secret that Neyland Stadium gets loud. However, let's not get it twisted; that is thanks to all of the passionate Tennessee fans, according to past statements by Danny White in 2024.

Tennessee will now turn its focus to the Texas A&M Aggies, whom they play on Saturday. Following that, they will play the LSU Tigers in the final home regular-season game.

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