Live Updates: Tennessee vs. Alabama

Live Updates: Tennessee Volunteers vs. Alabama Crimson Tide

***The live updates will begin the moment that kickoff occurs. The game is set for 3:30 on TV, but the opening kick is expected to take place around 3:45 PM EDT. It is also important to note that the game will be updated quickly, so for fast and reliable updates, we suggest that you refresh the article often.***

Pre-Game Articles Worth Reading

Pre-Game Information

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel after the Vol Walk before a football game between Tennessee and Alabama at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Tennessee Volunteers and the Alabama Crimson Tide are set for battle, as this is a game that many have watched closely for years. This has especially been the case since the Vols defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide in 2022, on what was a game-winning kick by Chase McGrath, which ultimately won the game.

The Crimson Tide and the Vols have traded blows since. In fact, whoever the home team is has won the game since the year 2021, which is a statistic that would go in the favor of the Vols, as they are the home team in this game.

This game features the No. 14 Vols, who have more to prove after they were able to escape Fayetteville with a close win, while the Alabama Crimson Tide had a wake-up call against the Georgia Bulldogs just a week ago.

Both teams are 5-1, which makes this game even more crucial, as the Vols and the Crimson Tide have a massive chance to make the playoffs with a win in this game, as this contest begins the second half of the season for both teams.

Josh Heupel opened the week, so it is only right that this is mentioned for those wanting one last quote before game day.

“Good afternoon. Third Saturday in October coming up here and great opportunity. Playing a really good football team. You look at how they're playing, all three phases of the game. Huge test for us. But one we're looking forward to. So, encourage our fans to take advantage of half priced half happy hour and get hydrated for the football game on Saturday afternoon.”

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