The Tennessee Volunteers have managed to have a great season despite many things working against them. Their list of injuries that they have sustained over the season is getting impressively long. Few teams have had to withstand as many big injuries as they have, and yet they are not only going to make the College Football Playoff but should host a game.

Their injury list has gotten a little bit longer against their in-state rivals, the Vanderbilt Commodores. In the first quarter, true freshman quarterback Faizon Brandon injured his leg while being tackled. The injury certainly was painful to watch and has now ruled him out for the rest of the game.

The Latest on Faizon Brandon’s Injury

Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) is helped off the field during the first quarter against the Vanderbilt Commodores at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

According to ESPN’s Taylor Davis, Brandon will remain in the locker room for the remainder of this game. He is officially ruled out and will not rejoin the team on the field.

As far as determining the severity of the injury, Davis also reported that Brandon will wait until the team is back in Knoxville to get further evaluation of his leg.

What the Injury Means for Tennessee

Nov 28, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback George MacIntyre (12) throws a pass against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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If Faizon Brandon’s injury is as significant as it looks, then it would change a lot of the offensive game plan. The Vols rely heavily on the run game to wear down the opposing defenses. Part of that in recent weeks, has been using Brandon as a runner.

The pairing of Brandon and Bishop has been dominant. They have been able to consistently wear down opponents over the course of 4 quarters, then, late in games, impose their will. If Brandon is unable to play, it would remove the quarterback run threat, as George MacIntyre is more of a traditional pocket passer.

The Vols will have to adapt once again, and we will see another tweak in playcalling. This Tennessee team has proven to be resilient, and it looks like they will have to prove that once again.

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