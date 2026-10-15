Mel Kiper Jr. Sends Strong Message About These Tennessee Football Stars

ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. has identified two Tennessee Volunteers defenders among the top prospects at their respective positions for the 2027 NFL Draft.

The Tennessee Volunteers continue to attract national attention, and two defensive standouts are making a strong impression on NFL Draft analysts.

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. released his updated 2027 NFL Draft prospect rankings, with Tennessee defensive tackle Xavier Gilliam ranked No. 2 at his position and linebacker Arion Carter ranked No. 4 among linebackers.

Full circle moment here. NFL draft Analyst Mel Kiper, along with ESPN’s Greeny & Yates discuss Deuce as a top prospect. Mel Kiper had me as one of his top sleepers in the 2001 draft. Apple don’t fall too far from the tree. God is good 🙏🏾 #deucealexander #NFLDraft @Deuceisloose3 pic.twitter.com/7XlmdVQxtE — RouteKing (@routeking_1) October 14, 2026

The recognition highlights the talent on Tennessee's defense as the Volunteers navigate the 2026 college football season. Both players have an opportunity to improve their draft stock as the season progresses.

Xavier Gilliam Emerging as One of the Nation's Top Defensive Tackles

Few Tennessee defenders have generated as much attention this season as Xavier Gilliam.

The former Penn State defensive lineman has emerged as a disruptive presence along Tennessee's defensive front, establishing himself as one of the more intriguing defensive prospects in college football.

Kiper ranks Gilliam as the second-best defensive tackle prospect in the 2027 NFL Draft class, trailing only Ole Miss standout Will Echoles. Oklahoma's David Stone, Oregon's A'Mauri Washington, and Miami's Ahmad Moten Sr. round out the top five.

Through Tennessee's first six games of 2026, Gilliam has recorded 22 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, five sacks, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery. Those numbers illustrate his ability to disrupt opposing offenses.

At 6-foot-2 and 305 pounds, Gilliam combines strength with explosiveness, allowing him to create problems for opposing offensive linemen.

Sep 26, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee defensive lineman Xavier Gilliam (2) takes down Texas running back Derrek Cooper (5) during a college football game between Tennessee and Texas at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Sept. 26, 2026. Mandatory Credit: Brianna Paciorka-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His performance has also attracted attention beyond ESPN. CBS Sports draft analyst Mike Renner recently ranked Gilliam sixth overall among his top 150 prospects for the 2027 NFL Draft.

If Gilliam maintains his production against SEC competition, he could strengthen his case as a potential first-round selection.

Arion Carter Continues Building His NFL Draft Résumé

Tennessee linebacker Arion Carter (7) tackles Auburn quarterback Byrum Brown (17) during a game between Tennessee and Auburn in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, Oct. 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While Gilliam has generated attention along the defensive line, Tennessee linebacker Arion Carter is also earning national recognition.

Kiper ranks Carter as the No. 4 linebacker prospect in the 2027 NFL Draft class.

Only Georgia's Chris Cole, Notre Dame's Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa and Auburn's Xavier Atkins rank ahead of Carter, while Penn State's Tony Rojas completes the top five.

Carter has developed into an important piece of Tennessee's defensive unit, bringing athleticism and versatility to the linebacker position.

His ability to pursue ball carriers, operate in space, and contribute in multiple defensive situations makes him an intriguing prospect for NFL evaluators.

Modern NFL defenses increasingly value linebackers who can handle responsibilities beyond traditional run defense. Carter's athletic ability gives him an opportunity to demonstrate that versatility throughout the remainder of the season.

Although these rankings are preliminary and will change as the evaluation process continues, they provide an indication of how highly both Volunteers are regarded.

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel and Tennessee linebacker Arion Carter (7) celebrate after winning a college football game between Tennessee and Auburn at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Oct. 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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