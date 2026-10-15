Mel Kiper Jr. Sends Strong Message About These Tennessee Football Stars
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ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. has identified two Tennessee Volunteers defenders among the top prospects at their respective positions for the 2027 NFL Draft.
The Tennessee Volunteers continue to attract national attention, and two defensive standouts are making a strong impression on NFL Draft analysts.
ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. released his updated 2027 NFL Draft prospect rankings, with Tennessee defensive tackle Xavier Gilliam ranked No. 2 at his position and linebacker Arion Carter ranked No. 4 among linebackers.
The recognition highlights the talent on Tennessee's defense as the Volunteers navigate the 2026 college football season. Both players have an opportunity to improve their draft stock as the season progresses.
Xavier Gilliam Emerging as One of the Nation's Top Defensive Tackles
Few Tennessee defenders have generated as much attention this season as Xavier Gilliam.
The former Penn State defensive lineman has emerged as a disruptive presence along Tennessee's defensive front, establishing himself as one of the more intriguing defensive prospects in college football.
Kiper ranks Gilliam as the second-best defensive tackle prospect in the 2027 NFL Draft class, trailing only Ole Miss standout Will Echoles. Oklahoma's David Stone, Oregon's A'Mauri Washington, and Miami's Ahmad Moten Sr. round out the top five.
Through Tennessee's first six games of 2026, Gilliam has recorded 22 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, five sacks, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery. Those numbers illustrate his ability to disrupt opposing offenses.
At 6-foot-2 and 305 pounds, Gilliam combines strength with explosiveness, allowing him to create problems for opposing offensive linemen.
His performance has also attracted attention beyond ESPN. CBS Sports draft analyst Mike Renner recently ranked Gilliam sixth overall among his top 150 prospects for the 2027 NFL Draft.
If Gilliam maintains his production against SEC competition, he could strengthen his case as a potential first-round selection.
Arion Carter Continues Building His NFL Draft Résumé
While Gilliam has generated attention along the defensive line, Tennessee linebacker Arion Carter is also earning national recognition.
Kiper ranks Carter as the No. 4 linebacker prospect in the 2027 NFL Draft class.
Only Georgia's Chris Cole, Notre Dame's Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa and Auburn's Xavier Atkins rank ahead of Carter, while Penn State's Tony Rojas completes the top five.
Carter has developed into an important piece of Tennessee's defensive unit, bringing athleticism and versatility to the linebacker position.
His ability to pursue ball carriers, operate in space, and contribute in multiple defensive situations makes him an intriguing prospect for NFL evaluators.
Modern NFL defenses increasingly value linebackers who can handle responsibilities beyond traditional run defense. Carter's athletic ability gives him an opportunity to demonstrate that versatility throughout the remainder of the season.
Although these rankings are preliminary and will change as the evaluation process continues, they provide an indication of how highly both Volunteers are regarded.
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Josh Greer is a sports journalist and educator from Paris, Tennessee, whose passion for sports has shaped a career spanning coaching, higher education, and sports media. Before entering journalism, Greer spent time as a Tennessee high school football coach and was part of two state championship-winning teams. His passion for sports eventually led him to higher education, where he spent more than a decade teaching sport management and providing students with hands-on experiences at major sporting events, including national championships, Super Bowls, and NFL Drafts. Greer brings a unique combination of coaching, teaching, and sports industry experience to his journalism. He takes pride in covering the stories, people, and trends shaping sports, with a particular interest in collegiate athletics.Follow JSGreer731