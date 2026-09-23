Tennessee's Arion Carter Named to Major Award Semifinalist List
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Tennessee linebacker Arion Carter has spent plenty of time chasing down opposing ball carriers. Now, he's chasing one of college football's most prestigious honors.
On Wednesday, September 23, the National Football Foundation announced that Carter had been named a semifinalist for the 2026 William V. Campbell Trophy, an award recognizing college football players who excel in academics, athletics and leadership.
The Smyrna, Tennessee, native is one of a record 206 semifinalists nationwide, putting him among an impressive group of student-athletes from across the country. The nominees include 130 team captains and 98 players who have already earned their undergraduate degrees.
For Carter, however, the recognition goes well beyond what he has accomplished between the sidelines.
A Tennessee Tackling Machine With the Grades to Match
If you've watched Tennessee football over the past few seasons, you already know what Carter brings to the defense.
The senior linebacker has established himself as a leader in Knoxville, earning team captain honors and becoming one of the Southeastern Conference's most productive defenders.
During the 2025 regular season, Carter recorded 76 tackles, six tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks in 10 games. His average of 7.6 tackles per game led the SEC, despite battling a foot injury throughout the season.
Apparently, stopping opposing offenses wasn't enough to keep him busy.
Carter also completed his undergraduate degree in public health in August 2026 and has earned SEC Academic Honor Roll recognition in three consecutive seasons.
He entered his senior campaign with preseason All-SEC honors and a spot on the Butkus Award watch list, which recognizes the nation's outstanding linebacker.
Making Every Tackle Count for Something Bigger
Carter's contributions extend well beyond Neyland Stadium.
Earlier this month, the Tennessee linebacker announced a partnership with his mother Sheteka Alexander's nonprofit organization, Girls in Real Life Situations (GIRLS), turning his on-field production into a fundraising opportunity.
And he's putting some serious money behind his performance.
Carter pledged to donate $427 for every tackle he makes during the 2026 season, along with $500 for every sack, $1,000 for every interception or forced fumble, and $5,000 if he scores a defensive touchdown.
Suddenly, every tackle means a little more than forcing an opponent into a third-and-long situation.
Through Tennessee's first three games, Carter's charitable pledge had already reached $7,332, including $3,916 following his performance against Kennesaw State.
Carter has also participated in Tennessee's VOLeaders Academy, traveled to Brazil for a service trip, and regularly visited patients at Dolly Parton Children's Hospital alongside his teammates.
His leadership has extended to the conference level, where he represented Tennessee on the 2025 SEC Football Leadership Council.
A Trophy With Some Familiar Tennessee History
Carter is competing for an award with a particularly interesting connection to Tennessee football.
Former Volunteers quarterback Peyton Manning won the Campbell Trophy in 1997, adding the prestigious academic honor to his decorated college career.
The award, first presented in 1990, recognizes student-athletes who combine outstanding football ability with academic achievement, leadership, and community service.
Candidates must have at least a 3.2 undergraduate GPA and demonstrate significant contributions on the field and beyond it.
The National Football Foundation will announce between 12 and 16 finalists on October 21. Each finalist will receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship, with the eventual winner receiving an increased scholarship of $25,000.
The winner will be announced at the foundation's annual awards dinner in Las Vegas on December 8.
There will undoubtedly be more tackles to make, quarterbacks to pressure, and important SEC games to play before his Tennessee career comes to an end.
But with a college degree already in hand, national recognition for his leadership and a charitable initiative that turns football success into community support, Carter is building a legacy that reaches well beyond the football field.
And now, he has an opportunity to add one of college football's most respected trophies to that legacy.
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Josh Greer is a sports journalist and educator from Paris, Tennessee, whose passion for sports has shaped a career spanning coaching, higher education, and sports media. Before entering journalism, Greer spent time as a Tennessee high school football coach and was part of two state championship-winning teams. His passion for sports eventually led him to higher education, where he spent more than a decade teaching sport management and providing students with hands-on experiences at major sporting events, including national championships, Super Bowls, and NFL Drafts. Greer brings a unique combination of coaching, teaching, and sports industry experience to his journalism. He takes pride in covering the stories, people, and trends shaping sports, with a particular interest in collegiate athletics.Follow JSGreer731