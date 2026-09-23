Tennessee's Arion Carter Named to Major Award Semifinalist List

Tennessee linebacker Arion Carter has spent plenty of time chasing down opposing ball carriers. Now, he's chasing one of college football's most prestigious honors.

On Wednesday, September 23, the National Football Foundation announced that Carter had been named a semifinalist for the 2026 William V. Campbell Trophy, an award recognizing college football players who excel in academics, athletics and leadership.

The Smyrna, Tennessee, native is one of a record 206 semifinalists nationwide, putting him among an impressive group of student-athletes from across the country. The nominees include 130 team captains and 98 players who have already earned their undergraduate degrees.

For Carter, however, the recognition goes well beyond what he has accomplished between the sidelines.

Arion has been named a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy – college football's premier scholar-athlete award.



read more → https://t.co/jP947S1V86@NFFNetwork | #GBO 🍊 pic.twitter.com/lQlcyK8Iw3 — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) September 23, 2026

A Tennessee Tackling Machine With the Grades to Match

If you've watched Tennessee football over the past few seasons, you already know what Carter brings to the defense.

The senior linebacker has established himself as a leader in Knoxville, earning team captain honors and becoming one of the Southeastern Conference's most productive defenders.

During the 2025 regular season, Carter recorded 76 tackles, six tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks in 10 games. His average of 7.6 tackles per game led the SEC, despite battling a foot injury throughout the season.

Apparently, stopping opposing offenses wasn't enough to keep him busy.

Carter also completed his undergraduate degree in public health in August 2026 and has earned SEC Academic Honor Roll recognition in three consecutive seasons.

Arion Carter:



• 4-year guy, never transferred

• 3x SEC Academic Honor Roll

• SEC Leadership & VoLeaders Academy

• 2x SEC Media Day rep

• Shaved his head to support his girlfriend battling cancer



The epitome of what the NCAA claims to want in a “student-athlete.” https://t.co/KXR32Y17AJ — loganthevol🍊 (@loganthevol) August 24, 2026

He entered his senior campaign with preseason All-SEC honors and a spot on the Butkus Award watch list, which recognizes the nation's outstanding linebacker.

Making Every Tackle Count for Something Bigger

Carter's contributions extend well beyond Neyland Stadium.

Earlier this month, the Tennessee linebacker announced a partnership with his mother Sheteka Alexander's nonprofit organization, Girls in Real Life Situations (GIRLS), turning his on-field production into a fundraising opportunity.

And he's putting some serious money behind his performance.

Carter pledged to donate $427 for every tackle he makes during the 2026 season, along with $500 for every sack, $1,000 for every interception or forced fumble, and $5,000 if he scores a defensive touchdown.

Arion Carter repping a “Tackling Cancer” shirt for his first Vol Walk of the season.



The details are so special. His jersey says “Mariah” on the back, honoring his girlfriend, who was diagnosed with breast cancer last February. #Vols pic.twitter.com/SPiiIdZWWa — Emilie Rae Cochrane (@EmCochranetv) September 19, 2026

Suddenly, every tackle means a little more than forcing an opponent into a third-and-long situation.

Through Tennessee's first three games, Carter's charitable pledge had already reached $7,332, including $3,916 following his performance against Kennesaw State.

Carter has also participated in Tennessee's VOLeaders Academy, traveled to Brazil for a service trip, and regularly visited patients at Dolly Parton Children's Hospital alongside his teammates.

Sep 12, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of the Tennessee Volunteers Dolly Parton tribute sticker on a helmet against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His leadership has extended to the conference level, where he represented Tennessee on the 2025 SEC Football Leadership Council.

A Trophy With Some Familiar Tennessee History

Carter is competing for an award with a particularly interesting connection to Tennessee football.

Former Volunteers quarterback Peyton Manning won the Campbell Trophy in 1997, adding the prestigious academic honor to his decorated college career.

Tennessee freshman quarterback Peyton Manning (16), making his first start, is being pressure by Washington State defender Chad Eaton (90). Manning completed 7 of 14 passes for 79 yards in leading the Vols to a 10-9 victory over No. 17 ranked Washington State before a homecoming crowd of 95,556 at Neyland Stadium on Oct. 1, 1994. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The award, first presented in 1990, recognizes student-athletes who combine outstanding football ability with academic achievement, leadership, and community service.

Candidates must have at least a 3.2 undergraduate GPA and demonstrate significant contributions on the field and beyond it.

The National Football Foundation will announce between 12 and 16 finalists on October 21. Each finalist will receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship, with the eventual winner receiving an increased scholarship of $25,000.

The winner will be announced at the foundation's annual awards dinner in Las Vegas on December 8.

There will undoubtedly be more tackles to make, quarterbacks to pressure, and important SEC games to play before his Tennessee career comes to an end.

But with a college degree already in hand, national recognition for his leadership and a charitable initiative that turns football success into community support, Carter is building a legacy that reaches well beyond the football field.

And now, he has an opportunity to add one of college football's most respected trophies to that legacy.

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